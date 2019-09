[ABU DHABI] The merger of DP World companies P&O Maritime and Topaz Energy and Marine is expected to be completed by the end of the year, Topaz's CEO said on Monday.

"This is not going to be a long process," René Kofod-Olsen said.

DP World, one of the world's largest port operators, announced in July it was acquiring Topaz, a oil services and marine logistics company.

REUTERS