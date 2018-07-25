You are here
STRAIT TALK
Drones ahoy! Shipping industry gets aboard new tech
Using drones to inspect hard-to-reach areas in vessels, or for ship-to-shore deliveries, saves lots of time and money. They also make work safer
USING drones for a wide range of functions is now set to become common at sea. Perhaps the only surprise is that it has taken the industry a long time to embrace this technology.
In the UK, criminal gangs were quick to tap the utility of drones for smuggling small objects into prisons.
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg