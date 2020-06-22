You are here

Home > Transport

Dubai ports giant prepares for worst as virus impact looms

But despite trade slowdown, DP World chairman says firm is still on lookout for revenue-generating acquisitions
Mon, Jun 22, 2020 - 5:50 AM

BT_20200622_PORTS_4151748.jpg
Containers at the port of Jebel Ali operated by DP World, which has spent billions of dollars on assets ranging from P&O Ferries in Britain to terminals in Chile.
PHOTO: AFP

Dubai

THE giant Dubai-based ports operator DP World is "preparing for the worst" in the months ahead, as the coronavirus inflicts the heaviest blow on global trade since World War II.

However, the firm, which runs port and logistics operations in 54 countries is still hungry for revenue-generating acquisitions, its chairman Ahmed bin Sulayem told AFP in an interview.

Already one of the most profitable government-linked entities in Dubai, DP World has spent billions of dollars on assets ranging from P&O Ferries in Britain to terminals in Chile.

But the coronavirus crisis has stifled world trade, 80 per cent of which is transported by sea, leaving major supply chains paralysed and scaling down imports and exports, including from powerhouse China.

SEE ALSO

Food exporters to China asked to declare produce is coronavirus-free

Mr Ahmed said the pandemic has taken a "big toll" on trade, eclipsing the aftermath of the 2007-2008 global financial crisis and drawing similarities with the post-World War II devastation.

In those dark times, the global economy collapsed with the destruction of industries and transport infrastructure and as people fled cities, he said.

"Today, factories are intact, but nobody can work. The streets are clear and safe, and nobody goes out. Shops are full with all kinds of cargo but nobody buys."

Predictions of a U or V-shaped recovery, with a slump followed by a pick-up, were too optimistic, he said. Instead, he warned that the world faced an L-shaped scenario - a drop followed by a slump - unless stimulus measures were adopted.

The World Trade Organization said in April that global trade is expected to fall by between 13 and 32 per cent in 2020, as the pandemic ravages normal economic activity.

The chairman and CEO said trade handled by DP World through its 82 ports, terminals and logistics centres worldwide dropped by only 4.0 percent in the first quarter.

"But this could be misleading," he said, noting that the traffic reflected orders placed before the crisis.

"From now on until the next four months, that's the key issue... what's going to happen - we need to watch but we are preparing for the worst," he added.

Despite the gloomy outlook, Mr Ahmed said DP World has not sought financial help from Dubai's government and that it would raise debt from the market to fund expansion if needed.

The firm and its subsidiaries are a major source of cash for the emirate's economy, one of the most diversified in the oil-rich Gulf.

In recent years, DP World has made a series of acquisitions as part of its strategy to become the world's leading end-to-end logistics provider, with a network including economic zones, industrial parks and inland transportation.

"Even during this crisis, if I find something that is bankable and we believe it is an investment that will enhance our revenue and make profit," the company will act, Mr Ahmed said.

"We look at investments that are ready to generate revenue... We are a company that has become a source of revenue for the government," he said.

"At the end of the day, we have to make money immediately."

DP World has not announced any layoffs over the crisis and Mr Ahmed ruled out cutting salaries - unlike other major companies in the Gulf, including Emirates airline, which has announced job cuts and months of salary reductions.

In February, DP World said it would return to full state ownership and delist from the Nasdaq Dubai stock exchange, saying that market demands for short-term returns were not compatible with its longer-term strategy.

The company, which operates a global network of 123 business units run by a 56,500-strong workforce, posted a 4.6 per cent rise in net profit last year to US$1.33 billion.

DP World in 2019 handled 71.2 million TEU (twenty-foot equivalent units), putting it among the top five operators in the world.

Its home port of Jebel Ali handled 14.1 million TEU, a 5.6 per cent decline, but still leaving it among the top 10 globally.

Mr Ahmed said none of the 8,000 companies based at the Jebel Ali Free Zone (JAFZA), a subsidiary which contributed a whopping 23 per cent of Dubai's gross domestic product last year, had left because of the crisis. AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Transport

Airbus targets voluntary staff cuts before wider layoffs

Baltic Exchange Shipping Insights

Airbus targets voluntary job cuts before any wider staff layoffs

Asia's deadliest roads are getting a US$2.8b makeover

Emirates resumes Singapore flight services

ComfortDelGro in tie-up with RATP, Alstom to bid for 2 metro lines in France

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 21, 2020 11:12 PM
Government & Economy

Hong Kong lawyers alarmed at plans for Lam to select judges in national security trials

[HONG KONG] Senior Hong Kong lawyers expressed alarm on Sunday at plans for the city's leader to select judges for...

Jun 21, 2020 11:03 PM
Companies & Markets

DBS wins Digital Transformation Award

DBS has been named the inaugural winner of the Digital Transformation Award in the Hackett Group’s Digital Awards...

Jun 21, 2020 06:42 PM
Government & Economy

First batch of 8 satellite career centres in the heartland to help job seekers from July 1

[SINGAPORE ] From July 1, job seekers can visit any of the eight satellite career centres in the heartland for...

Jun 21, 2020 04:26 PM
Banking & Finance

UOB reopens seven more branches on Monday; HSBC moves to new location at MBFC

UNITED Overseas Bank (UOB) will reopen seven additional branches in shopping malls and retail areas on June 22 after...

Jun 21, 2020 03:32 PM
Banking & Finance

Central banks cut US dollar offers in sign of market confidence

[LONDON] Major central banks in Europe and Asia will pare back their offers of dollars to lenders in a sign of...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.