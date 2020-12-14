Dubai sees surge in UK bookings after opening travel corridor

Air traffic between the United Kingdom and Dubai is expected to climb by a third in December as passengers take advantage of the travel corridor.

Bookings for December are "double what we experienced through previous months," Dubai Airports chief executive officer Paul Griffiths said in an interview with Bloomberg TV.

Getting vaccinated won't be a requirement for passengers to enter the Middle Eastern travel hub, Mr Griffiths said. It's negative to suggest that being "inoculated is a precursor to travel" but that could change once the vaccine is out there and available for the population, he said.

The CEO also said that 65 per cent of airlines flying in the beginning of 2020 are back to Dubai Airports.

