[THE HAGUE] The Netherlands is to buy a 12.68 per cent stake in Air France-KLM in a bid to strengthen its influence in the troubled airline, the Dutch finance minister said Tuesday.

"The aim is to eventually get to a position equal to that of the French state," finance minister Wopke Hoekstra told a press conference in The Hague.

AFP