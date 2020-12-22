You are here

EasyJet defers more Airbus planes as virus roils air travel

Tue, Dec 22, 2020 - 4:10 PM

[LONDON] EasyJet will defer deliveries of another 22 Airbus SE jets to conserve cash as the coronavirus crisis continues to depress travel demand.

Europe's second-largest discount carrier will delay handovers due in the fiscal years from 2022 through 2024 to the 2027-2028 period, it said in a statement Tuesday. Delivery dates for 15 more aircraft will be shuffled to match seasonal needs.

With the new agreement, EasyJet will take no deliveries in fiscal 2021, helping it to rein in costs and ride out the pandemic after cutting jobs, closing bases and reporting its first annual loss in the year through September. The carrier had already deferred the delivery of 24 A320-family jets due over the next three years.

EasyJet has faced pressure from founder and number one investor Stelios Haji-Ioannou to cancel the entire Airbus order for more than 100 aircraft.

BLOOMBERG

