easyJet raises US$398.6m from further sale and leaseback deals

[LONDON] British airline easyJet said it raised US$398.6 million from the sale and leaseback of nine aircraft to boost its pandemic-hit finances.

easyJet said it will continue to review its liquidity position and could seek more sale and leaseback deals, building on the £608 million (S$1.08 billion) of aircraft sales it has already done during the pandemic.

easyJet said on Tuesday that it signed two deals, one with Wilmington Trust SP Services for five Airbus 320 aircraft and one with Sky High 112 Leasing company for four A320s.

