easyJet raises US$398.6m from further sale and leaseback deals

Tue, Oct 27, 2020 - 3:34 PM

file7ctrwst0v2e1cbwxy3ii.jpg
British airline easyJet said it raised US$398.6 million from the sale and leaseback of nine aircraft to boost its pandemic-hit finances.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[LONDON] British airline easyJet said it raised US$398.6 million from the sale and leaseback of nine aircraft to boost its pandemic-hit finances.

easyJet said it will continue to review its liquidity position and could seek more sale and leaseback deals, building on the £608 million (S$1.08 billion) of aircraft sales it has already done during the pandemic.

easyJet said on Tuesday that it signed two deals, one with Wilmington Trust SP Services for five Airbus 320 aircraft and one with Sky High 112 Leasing company for four A320s.

REUTERS

Transport

Global shippers surf demand wave heading into Covid economy

China's NEV sales to account for 20% of new car sales by 2025

Dubai in talks on London air-travel agreement to boost demand

Over 2,100 openings in Singapore logistics industry; 1,500 new jobs to be created

Japan Airlines to post record 230b yen net loss this year: Nikkei

ANA signs up for jet fuel made from renewable materials in Singapore

