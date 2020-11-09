You are here

Home > Transport

Egypt says plans railway lines extending to Libya, Sudan

Mon, Nov 09, 2020 - 2:53 PM

[CAIRO] Egypt's transport minister Sunday announced proposals to construct a railway line to reach the Sudanese city of Wadi Halfa, and to extend a line in the north to Libya's Benghazi.

The announcement came as part of Egyptian government efforts to overhaul the country's transport system, including an ailing railway network with a poor safety record.

The government decided on "a number rail transport projects that could be carried out in cooperation with investors," Transport Minister Kamel al-Wazir told a news conference in Cairo.

They include "building an Aswan-Toshka railway line that will extend to the city of Wadi Halfa in Sudan," he said, referring to locations in Egypt's south and a city just across the border.

He also said there were plans to extend the Marsa Matrouh-Salloum line, in Egypt's northwest, to reach the eastern Libyan city of Benghazi.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Neighbouring Libya has been mired in chaos since a 2011 uprising that toppled and killed longtime dictator Moamer Kadhafi.

The country is currently split between rival administrations in the east and west, with Cairo backing eastern strongman Khalifa Haftar.

Under President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, Egypt has been looking to build cross-border railway lines with neighbouring countries.

Its rail network has been beset by a spate of accidents in recent years that were often blamed on decades of poor maintenance, negligence and a lack of funds.

In March, over a dozen people were injured when two passenger trains collided in the capital Cairo, triggering a brief suspension in nationwide rail services.

Mr Sisi tapped Mr Wazir for the post of transport minister after a train crash at Cairo's central station in February last year killed 22 people.

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Transport

Virgin's Hyperloop carries passengers for the first time

For high-flying billionaires, Embraer has a jet to match your Porsche

Brokers' take: Aviation a drag on SingPost's recovery, say analysts

Mazda posts Q2 loss, but helped by rebound in North America sales

Chinese autonomous truck startup Inceptio raises US$120m from CATL, others

Canada ready for talks on aid to airlines, which could include loans

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 9, 2020 02:47 PM
Transport

Virgin's Hyperloop carries passengers for the first time

[LOS ANGELES] The Virgin Hyperloop made its first journey carrying passengers Sunday, in a test the company claimed...

Nov 9, 2020 02:39 PM
Transport

For high-flying billionaires, Embraer has a jet to match your Porsche

[FRANKFURT] These days, special-branded wristwatches and attaché cases that match your luxury sports car are so...

Nov 9, 2020 02:24 PM
Government & Economy

Dubai business conditions sour, reversing third-quarter gains

[DUBAI] Business conditions in Dubai dropped to the lowest levels since May amid a spike in coronavirus cases that...

Nov 9, 2020 02:17 PM
SME

Singapore tenant collective SGTUFF to hold job fair; more than 1,000 roles on offer

SINGAPORE tenant collective Singapore Tenants United for Fairness (SGTUFF) will be holding a job fair with more than...

Nov 9, 2020 01:35 PM
Companies & Markets

No decision yet on whether to issue additional S$6.2b mandatory convertible bonds: SIA

SINGAPORE Airlines (SIA) has yet to make a decision on whether to issue an additional S$6.2 billion worth of...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

S$1.65m can get you a home on Sentosa

Singapore hits pause on building new data centres; short-term rents up

Biden begins transition as Trump refuses to concede

US Election 2020: 'It's the economy, stupid'

Broker's take: CGS-CIMB upgrades Singapore banks; dividends back in focus

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for