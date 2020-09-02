You are here

Home > Transport

El Al Israel Airlines gets US$51m offer for joint control

Wed, Sep 02, 2020 - 8:33 PM

tl-airline-r-020920.jpg
Israeli-Russian businessman David Sapir has offered to buy joint control of financially strapped El Al Israel Airlines, promising to use his business ties to return Israel's flag carrier to profitability.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[JERUSALEM] Israeli-Russian businessman David Sapir has offered to buy joint control of financially strapped El Al Israel Airlines, promising to use his business ties to return Israel's flag carrier to profitability.

Mr Sapir, whose businesses include infrastructure, telecoms and tourism, has offered to pay US$51 million for 190 million new shares in El Al, which is the same amount of shares held by controlling shareholder Knafaim Holdings, and a 20 per cent premium to El Al's closing share price on Tuesday in Tel Aviv.

El Al has been hit hard by the coronavirus outbreak and is in advanced negotiations for a government bailout to avoid bankruptcy. It has reported losses for two years running and racked up debt to renew its fleet, suspended flights when Israel closed its borders and furloughed most of its employees.

A spokeswoman for Sapir said El Al's board planned to discuss Mr Sapir's plan later on Wednesday.

Mr Sapir's offer, published by El Al in a regulatory filing, stated that he would be able to obtain a US$400 million loan at a low interest rate from Deutsche Bank while he would use his business ties to save El Al millions of dollars a year in jet fuel costs.

SEE ALSO

Vietnam to resume some Asian flights as curbs on business travel ease

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

He also said he would forge strategic partnerships for El Al to boost revenue.

El Al has received two other proposals but its board has yet to approve either of them.

Israel's government has offered to back US$250 million in bank loans in exchange for El Al issuing US$150 million in shares, which the state will buy if no one else does in a public offering.

El Al made history this week when a flight carrying US and Israeli delegations to the United Arab Emirates entered Saudi Arabian airspace, the first known such action by an Israeli commercial airline.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Transport

Vietnam to resume some Asian flights as curbs on business travel ease

PSA, HMM launch JV for container terminal operations in Singapore

Airlines removing seats to make space for gadgets, seafood

Jordan to reopen main airport from next week

Snapshot of Airbus jet use shows China propping up fragile recovery

United Airlines to cut 16,370 jobs as the pandemic rages

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 3, 2020 03:13 PM
Banking & Finance

StanChart to charge S$5 fee for credit card and loan bills paid over branch counters

STANDARD Chartered Singapore has imposed a S$5 service fee per transaction for all credit card or personal loan...

Sep 3, 2020 03:11 PM
Energy & Commodities

Chevron delays restart of Gorgon LNG unit to Oct for extra repairs

[MELBOURNE] Chevron Corp said on Thursday it would delay till October 2020 the restart of the Train 2 unit at its...

Sep 3, 2020 02:49 PM
Companies & Markets

Mall operator Frasers to launch e-commerce marketplace in Oct

MALL operator Frasers Property Retail will launch a new e-commerce marketplace in Singapore next month, allowing...

Sep 3, 2020 02:44 PM
Transport

Vietnam to resume some Asian flights as curbs on business travel ease

[HANOI] Vietnam plans to restart international commercial flights to and from six Asian cities from mid-September,...

Sep 3, 2020 02:30 PM
Government & Economy

Philippines' jobless rate eases as economy reopens from lockdown

[MANILA] The Philippines' unemployment rate dropped in July from a record-high three months ago, the statistics...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.