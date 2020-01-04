Electric bike thefts threaten livelihoods, and the lives of food deliverers in NYC

Lamine Oumar Konde said he spends US$100 a month to park his e-bike in a garage on West 11th Street in Manhattan. "When I started the job, I thought, if you're willing, if you're knowledgeable, you can make good money at this," said Mr Konde, 29. He said he did not expect to feel like a target.

[NEW YORK] Food delivery workers in New York City have long been preyed upon by muggers, but with the advent of app-based ordering, many thought they would be less of a target because they usually don't carry as much cash.

In recent months, though, they have fallen victim to a new crime wave: theft of their electric bicycles, which are propelled by batteries and can cost as much as US$2,000.

Nearly two dozen workers have been attacked, according to the Police Department. The e-bikes were stolen by the same two men, police said, who ambushed the riders with pepper spray or at knife point. There have been no arrests.

In recent days, two more e-bikes were stolen, though it is not clear whether these thefts are related to the 22 others.

The spate of assaults has put the small army of delivery workers who crisscross New York City on edge.

Six months ago, Chen Xiangyi, 40, returned to work as a deliveryman after he was wounded when a man held him up at gunpoint in Harlem in 2018, he said. The man demanded his e-bike. In the ensuing struggle, Mr Chen was shot in the leg. As he lay on the ground, he said, another man pulled the e-bike from his grip and rode away.

"Every time I go into a dark area, I get scared," he said, speaking in Mandarin. "I have this sense of fear. It's a shadow."

Many say the recent crime wave has highlighted a long-standing issue: for years, food delivery workers have been seen as easy marks who are unlikely to report a crime because of language barriers or because they are unauthorised immigrants.

Workers say that electric bikes — necessary for the multitude of orders they must carry — feel like just the latest bull's-eye on their backs.

For delivery workers like Lian Deqing, having a bike stolen, whether it is snapped off its chain or ripped out from underneath its rider, means losing the ability to make a living.

Mr Lian has kept souvenirs from the three e-bikes he has owned that were stolen: the heavy-duty locks that were supposed to secure each bike. All three were rendered useless by thieves, who sliced through two of them and punched out the locking mechanism on the third.

He displayed the locks for a reporter during a break at a Chinese restaurant in Manhattan. "If I have nothing left, at least I have this," Mr Lian said with a resigned laugh.

Mr Lian said he was devastated all three times he returned from a delivery to see that his bike was gone. Still, he never reported any of the thefts to the police, saying he did not have the time and needed to get back to work.

In a study of 153 delivery workers in New York conducted by Do Jun Lee, an assistant professor of urban studies at Queens College, City University of New York, in collaboration with the Biking Public Project, an advocacy group, 37 per cent said they had been robbed over the course of their careers.

Of those, 59 per cent said they never reported the theft to police, Mr Lee said. "They would often say, ‘When I have done it in the past, nothing ever happened, so why bother?'"

According to workers and advocates, some delivery workers mistakenly conflate the police with immigration authorities.

"If you are a victim of a crime, we are not concerned in any way about your immigration status, whatsoever," said deputy inspector Jessica Corey, commanding officer for the Police Department's crime prevention division.

She encouraged workers to report stolen bikes, or seek out the department's community liaison officers at each neighbourhood precinct, who teach best practices for avoiding becoming a target.

Compounding the issue is that e-bikes are not legal on the streets of New York City, which has put bikers at odds with law enforcement officers, who issue tickets and sometimes impound bikes. In 2019, police issued 1,123 summonses for the operation of such vehicles but were unable to provide the number of bike or scooter seizures.

In late December, Gov Andrew M Cuomo vetoed legislation that would have legalised battery-powered bikes and scooters because of what he described as a lack of safety measures in the bill.

Police do not tabulate how many e-bikes are reported stolen so the scope of the problem is difficult to gauge. But in addition to the recent thefts, nine riders were attacked in the Bronx in the spring. In April, a surveillance camera captured two people stealing and crashing a delivery worker's bike.

The issue will seemingly continue to grow as e-bikes rise in popularity: sales rose by nearly 80 per cent nationwide between 2017 and 2018, according to a study by the Bicycle Product Suppliers Association.

Workers have established various ways to cope with the lingering threat. Chat groups have been created so that those who have had their bikes stolen can borrow one from another worker. The groups are also used to identify addresses where e-bikes have been repeatedly stolen.

Many workers say they carefully scan ads for e-bikes to make sure they are not stolen, checking for telltale signs of theft such as the seller not having original components. Some prefer to buy new e-bikes, even if it means spending more, to avoid feeding the demand for used, and possibly stolen, e-bikes.

Lamine Oumar Konde said he spends US$100 a month to park his e-bike in a garage on West 11th Street in Manhattan. "When I started the job, I thought, if you're willing, if you're knowledgeable, you can make good money at this," said Mr Konde, 29. He said he did not expect to feel like a target.

But now he constantly surveys his surroundings as he rides. Sometimes, he said, he takes a longer route if he is approaching a group of people he thinks look suspicious.

"Before it was very rare to hear that somebody lost his bike, or they grabbed somebody's bike," he said. "But now every day, three to four times, you can hear it."

