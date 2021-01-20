You are here

Home > Transport

Electric car maker BYD seeks up to US$3.6b from sale of its Hong Kong-listed shares

Wed, Jan 20, 2021 - 8:43 PM

[SHANGHAI] BYD, a Chinese electric-vehicle manufacturer backed by Warren Buffett, is looking to raise as much as US$3.6 billion from a sale of its Hong Kong-listed shares, capitalising on rising demand for new-energy vehicles and a blistering stock rally.

BYD is selling 121.1 million shares at HK$222 (S$37.98) to HK$228 each, according to terms of the deal obtained by Bloomberg News. The price range represents a discount of 6.6 per cent to 9 per cent to the last closing price of HK$244.

The offering comes after BYD's shares have surged more than 400 per cent in the last 12 months in Hong Kong, part of a broader rally in EV maker stocks buoyed by strong investor expectations for the industry's growth.

BYD is the the latest in a growing line of Chinese EV makers to tap capital markets for funding. Last year, they raised billions of dollars in share sales: Chinese rival Xpeng sold US$2.5 billion worth of new stock, while Nio fetched US$3.1 billion in December. Xpeng also signed an agreement with banks for a US$2 billion line of credit earlier this year.

Electric-car demand is increasing in China, benefiting industry leader Tesla as well as its local contenders such as Nio and Xpeng that focus on their domestic market. New energy vehicle retail sales rose 9.8 per cent in 2020 to 1.11 million units, with a 58 per cent year-on-year jump in December to 206,000 units.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Shenzhen-based BYD plans to use the cash to replenish its working capital, repay interest-bearing debt, and invest in research and development, according to the terms. It said in December it planned to issue no more than 20 per cent of its total H shares outstanding. Wednesday's deal represents 11.7 per cent of its enlarged H-share base, the terms show.

BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Transport

Passenger traffic in Changi Airport fell 82.8% last year from 68.3m in 2019 to 11.8m

COE prices shoot up ahead of smaller supply in February

SIAEC launches phase 2 transformation; flights handled at 20% of pre-Covid level

Hong Kong and Singapore's Changi lose status as Asia's busiest airports

Singapore Airlines trials pre-departure Covid-19 tests to revive travel

Eyeing a recovery, some US airlines resume pilot hiring

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 20, 2021 08:14 PM
Consumer

China's appetite for Cartier boosts Richemont sales

[ZURICH] Chinese splashing out on Cartier, Richemont's flagship jewellery brand, helped the world's second-biggest...

Jan 20, 2021 08:08 PM
Banking & Finance

Bank Negara holds key rate steady, warns of 'downside risks' from Covid-19

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia's central bank left its key benchmark interest rate unchanged on Wednesday but kept the door...

Jan 20, 2021 08:05 PM
Companies & Markets

SGX queries on New Silkroutes' liquidation of oil-trading unit

THE Singapore Exchange (SGX) has raised queries regarding New Silkroutes Group's wholly-owned oil-trading subsidiary...

Jan 20, 2021 06:57 PM
Transport

Passenger traffic in Changi Airport fell 82.8% last year from 68.3m in 2019 to 11.8m

[SINGAPORE] Changi Airport saw an 82.8 per cent drop in passenger traffic last year, according to statistics...

Jan 20, 2021 06:50 PM
Companies & Markets

The Place Holdings appoints new chief strategy officer

THE Place Holdings on Wednesday appointed a new chief strategy officer (CSO), who will be responsible for assisting...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Hong Kong and Singapore's Changi lose status as Asia's busiest airports

World's rich fled Alibaba after monopoly probe: Citi

GK Goh weighs US$300m Boardroom sale

Hong Kong bank staff arrested in US$810m laundering probe

HSBC, Maybank's insurance venture among bidders for AXA Singapore: sources

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for