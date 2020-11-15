You are here

Elon Musk says 'most likely' has a moderate case of Covid-19

Sun, Nov 15, 2020 - 12:57 PM

rk_ElonMusk_151120.jpg
Tesla chief executive officer (CEO) Elon Musk said on Saturday he "most likely" has a moderate case of Covid-19, as he continued to question the accuracy of the tests.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BENGALURU] Tesla chief executive officer (CEO) Elon Musk said on Saturday he "most likely" has a moderate case of Covid-19, as he continued to question the accuracy of the tests.

"Am getting wildly different results from different labs, but most likely I have a moderate case of Covid. My...

