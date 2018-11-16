Elon Musk to prowl production lines in push for Model 3 milestone

The chief executive officer wrote in an email to staff Thursday that he will walk the entire Model 3 production line on Nov 27 and 28.

[WASHINGTON] Mark your calendars, Tesla Inc production workers. Elon Musk is planning to pay a visit.

The chief executive officer wrote in an email to staff Thursday that he will walk the entire Model 3 production line on Nov 27 and 28. From battery cells to finished vehicles, all assembly lines need to be able to support making 1,000 cars per day, Mr Musk said.

"If you can't see a way to get there, please let me know as soon as possible, so that I can help solve for this outcome," Mr Musk, 47, wrote in the email. "This is extremely important for our prosperity."

Tesla reported a surprise third-quarter profit thanks to breakthroughs in producing more Model 3s, which quickly became one of the top-selling sedans in the US market. Mr Musk said during an earnings call last month that he saw a path to manufacturing 7,000 of the cars per week with minimal capital expenditures, but didn't give a time frame for when the company would achieve that rate.

sentifi.com Market voices on:

BLOOMBERG