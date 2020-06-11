You are here

Elon Musk weighs in on Tesla's stock again, this time with 'Lol' and an Internet meme

Thu, Jun 11, 2020 - 11:56 PM

[LONDON] Tesla shares have been soaring in the weeks since Elon Musk said he thought they were too high. The chief executive officer just weighed in again on Twitter by referring to an Internet meme generally used to ridicule the stock market.

After a 9 per cent jump on Wednesday lifted Tesla shares to a record closing price of US$1,025.05, Mr Musk's initial post was cryptic.

When one of Musk's followers asked him what happened, he wrote back: "Stonks."

The intentional misspelling of the word stocks is often used on the Internet to refer to the irony or absurdity of the equity markets. Tesla's market capitalisation has pulled within about US$20 billion of Toyota Motor, the world's most valuable carmaker.

The gulf between the two companies on other metrics is immense. Tesla produced less than 103,000 cars in the first quarter to Toyota's 2.4 million.

Tesla revises Germany plan to have car plant cranking in a year

On Thursday, another one of Mr Musk's followers referred to his May 1 tweet in which he wrote that Tesla's stock price was, in his opinion, too high. The billionaire wrote back with a link to a web address he bought early last year, stankmemes.com.

The website features a "stonks" meme image in which a character is standing in front of stock prices and next to an upward pointing arrow.

BLOOMBERG

