You are here

Home > Transport

Emirates airline to produce kosher meals as Israel beckons

Thu, Sep 17, 2020 - 9:00 PM

tl-emirates-a-170920.jpg
The Emirates airline group unveiled plans Thursday to produce kosher meals in keeping with Jewish dietary rules, two days after the UAE and Israel signed a deal to normalise ties.
PHOTO: AFP

[DUBAI] The Emirates airline group unveiled plans Thursday to produce kosher meals in keeping with Jewish dietary rules, two days after the UAE and Israel signed a deal to normalise ties.

Dubai-based Emirates, the largest airline in the Middle East, is expected to start flying to the Jewish state by the end of the year, Israeli and Emirati officials have said.

Emirates Flight Catering (EKFC) was already offering kosher meals to its passengers via an outsourced supplier, but now it says it will "set up a dedicated production facility" expected to be up and running by January 2021 at its premises in the UAE.

The new facility will be set up as a partnership with CCL Holdings dubbed "Kosher Arabia", EKFC said in a statement.

"With recent developments we expect that demand for kosher food in the UAE and region will grow quickly," Emirates Flight Catering CEO Saeed Mohammed said in the statement.

SEE ALSO

Asian airlines turn to 'flights to nowhere' to get travellers back in the skies

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

"We will also explore opening restaurants across Dubai and the GCC (the six-member Gulf Cooperation Council)." Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu signed US-brokered agreements at the White House on Tuesday to normalise relations with the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain.

The UAE is the first Gulf country to reach such an accord with the Jewish state and only the third Arab country, after Jordan and Egypt.

On August 31, an El Al airliner carrying a joint Israeli-US delegation landed in Abu Dhabi on the first direct commercial flight from Tel Aviv to the UAE capital.

Hard hit by the coronavirus, the UAE and Israel expect rapid dividends from their normalisation deal.

Dubai, which has the most diversified economy in the region, saw its GDP contract 3.5 per cent in the first quarter following two years of modest growth.

Its Emirates airline was forced to downsize and cut thousands of jobs.

Tourism has long been the economic mainstay of Dubai, which welcomed more than 16 million visitors last year. Before the pandemic crippled global travel, the aim was to reach 20 million this year.

Currently most of the millions of Israelis who travel abroad each year head to Europe or the United States, but that could now change.

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Transport

Thai Aug domestic car sales drop 12.1% y-o-y: industry federation

Asian airlines turn to 'flights to nowhere' to get travellers back in the skies

Boeing MAX crashes 'horrific' result of lapses by company, regulator

DBS maintains 'buy' on ComfortDelGro amid extended support for industry

Lufthansa CEO prepares staff for deeper job and fleet cuts

Air New Zealand plans to cut up to 385 more cabin crew jobs

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 17, 2020 08:56 PM
Government & Economy

Two-thirds of Japan public support new PM Suga

[TOKYO] New Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's government was backed by 66.4 per cent of the public, Kyodo...

Sep 17, 2020 08:47 PM
Government & Economy

BOE steps up talks on negative rates amid uncertain outlook

[LONDON] The Bank of England will step up talks on negative interest rates as the economy enters a period of unusual...

Sep 17, 2020 08:34 PM
Banking & Finance

MetLife to buy Versant Health for US$1.68b

[NEW YORK] Insurer MetLife has agreed to buy vision-care benefits company Versant Health for US$1.68 billion from an...

Sep 17, 2020 08:31 PM
Companies & Markets

Sunpower Group secures contract worth over 150m yuan from Sinopec

ENVIRONMENTAL protection solutions provider Sunpower Group said on Thursday that it has secured a manufacturing and...

Sep 17, 2020 08:15 PM
Government & Economy

Covid-19 test kit launched by local company accelerates diagnosis

[SINGAPORE] A Covid-19 test kit which greatly reduces the time needed to diagnose a patient was launched by...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

World Bank's IFC warns of Asia-Pacific 'financial crisis'

ADB invests US$95m to support sustainable infrastructure development via Clifford Capital

Top Glove looks to list in Hong Kong after 'supernormal' pandemic demand

Top Glove Q4 net profit soars 1,646%, expects 'fresh highs' in FY21

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.