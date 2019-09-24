You are here

Home > Transport

End of Boeing 737 Max grounding up to individual countries: US FAA

Tue, Sep 24, 2019 - 6:52 AM

nz_737max_240940.jpg
The Federal Aviation Administration said on Monday that it still has no timeframe to lift the grounding of the Boeing 737 Max, and that individual countries will decide when the plane can fly again.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[NEW YORK] The Federal Aviation Administration said on Monday that it still has no timeframe to lift the grounding of the Boeing 737 Max, and that individual countries will decide when the plane can fly again.

"Our first priority is safety, and we have set no timeframe for when the work will be completed. Each government will make its own decision to return the aircraft to service, based on a thorough safety assessment," the FAA said in a statement.

AFP

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Transport

GM furloughs 1,225 more workers as strike enters second week

Grab faces off against Tesla taxis in Indonesia's cab war

Airlines ask Hong Kong to waive airport fees as demand drops

Indonesia finds design, oversight lapses in 737 MAX crash: report

Nissan, Ghosn fined US$16m for failing to disclose pay

Honda strikes biggest deal ever by automaker to buy clean power

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly