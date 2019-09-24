End of Boeing 737 Max grounding up to individual countries: US FAA

The Federal Aviation Administration said on Monday that it still has no timeframe to lift the grounding of the Boeing 737 Max, and that individual countries will decide when the plane can fly again.

"Our first priority is safety, and we have set no timeframe for when the work will be completed. Each government will make its own decision to return the aircraft to service, based on a thorough safety assessment," the FAA said in a statement.

AFP