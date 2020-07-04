You are here

Home > Transport

End of the runway for 747 jumbo as Boeing placed final part orders: sources

Sat, Jul 04, 2020 - 9:17 AM

nz_747jumbo_040742.jpg
Boeing Co and suppliers set the final number of parts it would need for the 747 jumbo jet programme at least a year ago, signalling the end for a plane that democratised global air travel in the 1970s, but fell behind modern twin-engine aircraft, industry sources said on Friday.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SEATTLE] Boeing Co and suppliers set the final number of parts it would need for the 747 jumbo jet programme at least a year ago, signalling the end for a plane that democratised global air travel in the 1970s, but fell behind modern twin-engine aircraft, industry sources said on Friday.

Boeing's "Queen of the Skies", the world's most easily recognised jetliner with its humped fuselage and four engines, marked its 50-year flying anniversary in February 2019, clinging to life thanks to a cargo market boom fuelled by online shopping.

But the end for the programme has been hanging in the air for years amid falling orders and pricing pressure. The coronavirus pandemic has also crushed passenger travel and demand for new jets.

The last order for a passenger version came in 2017, when the US government asked Boeing to repurpose two 747-8 jetliners for use as Air Force One by the US president.

Boeing declined to confirm that it was pulling the plug on the 747 programme, first reported by Bloomberg News on Thursday.

SEE ALSO

US regulators complete test flights on Boeing 737 MAX

"At a build rate of 0.5 airplanes per month, the 747-8 programme has more than two years of production ahead of it in order to fulfill our current customer commitments," a Boeing spokesman said.

"We will continue to make the right decisions to keep the production line healthy and meet customer needs," he added.

The end of the 747 would follow Airbus SE's phasing out of its A380 jumbo jet. In June, the last convoy of outsize parts for the world's largest airliner crawled towards an assembly plant in southwest France.

The death of the 747 programme could also mean charges and layoffs for halting production at the mammoth wide-body plant outside Seattle. It could also have financial implications on newer programmes such as the 787 Dreamliner and the latest model of 777, which would have to bear a larger share of the plant's huge overhead if the 747 line went dark.

One supplier source said he was not sure when Boeing made a formal decision to end the programme, but said the final number of ship sets - as complete sets of parts are known - was agreed to with the supply base at least a year ago.

Boeing has also removed language from financial filings that said it would continue to "evaluate the viability" of the 747 programme, which one industry source said was a tell-tale sign of its plans.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Transport

Air France, Hop! to shed 7,580 jobs

Suspects in Ghosn's Japanese escape stand trial in Turkey

Airlines to end legal challenge to UK quarantine policy

Fiat sticks by terms of PSA deal after dividend cut report

Malaysia suspends Pakistan pilots after licence fraud revelation

Canada, Sweden pave way for compensation talks with Iran on downed plane

BREAKING NEWS

Jul 4, 2020 08:50 AM
Government & Economy

Several US states post record Covid cases, curfew ordered in Miami

[NEW YORK/WASHINGTON] Alabama and several other states reported record increases in coronavirus cases on Friday as...

Jul 4, 2020 08:35 AM
Life & Culture

Hamilton makes a statement as F1 gets back on track

[SPIELBERG, Austria] Formula One got back on track in changed circumstances but familiar fashion at the season-...

Jul 4, 2020 08:17 AM
Government & Economy

Trudeau faces probe for C$900m government charity contract

[TORONTO] Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is facing a probe over his government's decision to award a...

Jul 4, 2020 07:51 AM
Government & Economy

WHO urges countries to 'wake up' and halt coronavirus

[GENEVA] The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Friday urged countries hit by serious coronavirus outbreaks to "wake...

Jul 4, 2020 07:07 AM
Transport

Air France, Hop! to shed 7,580 jobs

[PARIS] Air France management said Friday it planned to eliminate 7,580 jobs at the airline and its regional unit...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.