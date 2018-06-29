You are here

Home > Transport

Energy giant BP bets on electric car boom

Fri, Jun 29, 2018 - 7:29 AM

BP_BP_290618_48.jpg
British energy major BP on Thursday bought the nation's largest electric vehicle charging firm, as it bets on booming demand in the coming decades.
PHOTO: AFP

[LONDON] British energy major BP on Thursday bought the nation's largest electric vehicle charging firm, as it bets on booming demand in the coming decades.

The announcement mirrors similar moves by Anglo-Dutch rival Shell and France's Total to expand into the charging of electric vehicles (EVs) which experts forecast will surge in popularity.

"BP announced that it has entered into an agreement to purchase Chargemaster, the UK's largest EV charging company," the London-listed group said in a statement, adding it would focus on ultra-fast charging that lasts ten minutes for a 161-kilometre range.

The deal for an undisclosed amount will see BP expand its rapid charging network at the company's 1,200 petrol stations across Britain.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"Electric vehicle sales are increasing around Europe they are still accelerating quite quickly," said professor Dave Greenwood, automotive expert at Warwick University.

"Having an ability to do a fast charge could be a relatively attractive model," he told AFP.

BP aims to become the top provider of energy to low carbon vehicles, and comes amid UK government legislation to encourage greener transport.

"Fuel companies are clear that they need to know much more about this," added professor Peter Wells at Cardiff University.

The sector is also "very concerned about the whole carbon agenda" as it seeks to drive down carbon emissions.

"The amount of money that's being spent (by BP) is not great. It's a toe in the water - but it could easily be a launchpad," Prof Wells added.

Chargemaster was founded ten years ago and now operates 6,500 electric car charging points across Britain, making it the number one UK player.

The company - based in Luton north of London - designs, builds, sells and maintains charging units.

BP meanwhile predicts the number of electric automobiles on UK roads will soar to 12 million by 2040. That contrasts with around 135,000 in 2017.

Prof Greenwood said the 2040 forecast was in line with current UK legislation targets.

"The UK government has stated that all new cars will need to be electric or long-range plug-in hybrid by that point. Both of those need fast charging," he told AFP.

"If you look at the total number of vehicles in circulation in the UK at the moment, that is around 20 million or thereabouts, so this is suggesting that by 2040 half the fleet has shifted over to electrical plug-in. That's not a ridiculous forecast."

The news comes as the auto industry ramps up production of electric vehicles like mass-market Leaf model from Japanese carmaker Nissan.

"Major players like Renault and Nissan are saying that they are making money after ten years of investment in electric technology," Prof Wells said, adding that Chinese players were also getting involved.

"In terms of EVs, this is a big moment. I think we are going to see that transition from niche into almost day to day product."

He sounded a note of caution however.

"The key problem is: it's very hard to make money from this. BP are still talking about ten minutes per car charge. That's still not really fast enough."

AFP

Editor's Choice

BP_Yuan_290618_3.jpg
Jun 29, 2018
Banking & Finance

Asian currencies tumble on multiple fear factors

BP_oBike_290618_4.jpg
Jun 29, 2018
Startups

Was oBike just building to sell?

BP_canberra_290618_5.jpg
Jun 29, 2018
Real Estate

Canberra Link EC site likely to be hotly contested

Most Read

1 Goldman Sachs lunch at Singapore's Taste Paradise set the scene for 1MDB's money probe
2 Stop order issued for Goodluck Garden collective sale
3 Apple reseller EpiCentre calls it a day
4 Goodluck Garden en bloc sale goes to court
5 No Signboard to launch hawker-themed fast food chain
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_Yuan_290618_3.jpg
Jun 29, 2018
Banking & Finance

Asian currencies tumble on multiple fear factors

BP_oBike_290618_4.jpg
Jun 29, 2018
Startups

Was oBike just building to sell?

BP_canberra_290618_5.jpg
Jun 29, 2018
Real Estate

Canberra Link EC site likely to be hotly contested

BP_Asean_290618_6.jpg
Jun 29, 2018
Government & Economy

EY tax practitioners urge Asean to work together on tax matters

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening