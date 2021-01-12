You are here

England brings in pre-departure testing for travellers from Jan 15

Tue, Jan 12, 2021 - 6:11 PM

Travellers to England from abroad will from 0400 GMT on Jan. 15 be required to show proof that they have had a negative Covid-19 test up to three days before their departure.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[LONDON] Travellers to England from abroad will from 0400 GMT on Jan. 15 be required to show proof that they have had a negative Covid-19 test up to three days before their departure, the government said in a statement.

The new rule was announced earlier in January as authorities try to...

