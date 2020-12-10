EQT buys Danish passenger ferry company Molslinjen

[STOCKHOLM] Private equity group EQT has agreed to buy Denmark's largest passenger ferry company, Molslinjen, from a group of shareholders led by fund group Polaris, it said on Thursday.

Molslinjen, which had revenues of around US$308.7 million last year, has 15 vessels across nine routes, including connections to Sweden and Germany.

EQT gave no further financial details of the deal.

"EQT Infrastructure is committed to supporting the company's transition to electrified ferries on selected routes and introducing renewable fuel sources for larger vessels," it said.

The transaction is expected to close in early 2021.

REUTERS