You are here

Home > Transport
BOEING 737 MAX CRASHES

Ethiopian 737 pilots 'followed Boeing guidelines before crash'

Thu, Apr 04, 2019 - 5:50 AM

ST_20190401_VNHEAD_4738152.jpg
A Boeing Co 737 Max airplane sitting on the production line at the company’s manufacturing facility in Renton, Washington, US, last Wednesday. The company is anxious to win approval for a remedy that could get the planes back in the air.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

Washington, DC

THE pilots of the Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 MAX plane that crashed last month initially took the emergency steps outlined by the manufacturer but still could not regain control, The Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.

The airliner went down soon after taking off on March 10, killing 157 people in the second deadly crash of a 737 MAX aircraft in less than five months, forcing a worldwide grounding of the model.

The first - a Lion Air crash in Indonesia that killed 189 people in October (see story below) - led to Boeing issuing a bulletin reminding operators of emergency guidelines to override a specially developed anti-stall system on MAX planes.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The pilots trying to regain control of the Ethiopian jet at first followed those procedures to switch off the Maneuvering Characteristics Augmentation System (MCAS) but failed to recover control, the WSJ said, citing people briefed on the crash investigation's preliminary findings.

They then switched the system back as they tried to find other ways to control the jet before it crashed, the newspaper added.

Its sources said "the latest details are based on data downloaded from the plane's black-box recorders".

The preliminary report on the accident will likely be issued this week, the Ethiopian government has said.

The MCAS is believed to have been a key factor in both 737 MAX crashes. It is designed to automatically lower the aircraft's nose if it detects a stall or loss of airspeed.

Before it crashed, the pilots of the Lion Air 737 MAX struggled to control it as the MCAS repeatedly pushed the plane's nose down, according to its flight data recorder.

Both the Lion Air and Ethiopian planes - MAX 8 models - reportedly experienced erratic steep climbs and descents, as well as fluctuating airspeeds, before crashing shortly after takeoff.

Ethiopia has said there were "clear similarities" in the two crashes.

Boeing last week gathered hundreds of pilots and reporters for a presentation on proposed MCAS changes - including the fact that the system no longer repeatedly makes corrections when pilots try to regain control.

The company is anxious to win approval for a remedy that could get the planes back in the air.

But the US Federation Aviation Administration (FAA), which faced harsh questioning last week at a Congressional hearing regarding its oversight of Boeing, said it expected the plane maker to submit the proposed fix "over the coming weeks" after it undertakes additional work. AFP

Transport

COE prices close higher across the board

Ghosn tweets that he'll tell all at press conference on April 11

Ford reboots European strategy with SUVs and mild electrification

Faulty 737 sensor in Lion Air crash linked to Florida repair station

UK defence contractor names first woman to chair Rolls Royce

Paris, Berlin draw up tough rules for e-scooters

Editor's Choice

BT_20190403_ABPLAN1_3741837.jpg
Apr 3, 2019
Government & Economy

Bold solutions needed for Singapore to be more self-sufficient in food

BT_20190403_SPUBER3_3741949.jpg
Apr 3, 2019
Garage

Uber's Singapore hub a signal more will follow

lwx_hyflux_030419_1.jpg
Apr 3, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux's problems due to its own commercial decisions: EMA

Most Read

1 Hyflux saga demands better debt disclosure rules
2 Taxpayers can't bail out Hyflux investors, Masagos tells Parliament
3 Keppel, Sembcorp reinvention - from rigs to urban solutions
4 Best World shares sag after CLSA flags challenges in China
5 Five best-performing S-Reits average 20% return in Q1: SGX

Must Read

doc74rdwhfn7nppj6f4ncg_doc6ul1vg217tem8ing3qi.jpg
Apr 3, 2019
Government & Economy

IRs to invest S$9b in major ramp-up of attractions; casino exclusivity period extended to 2030

Apr 3, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Apr 3, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore manufacturing activity picks up in March, but electronics still in decline

Apr 3, 2019
Technology

Singapore aims to lead the way in Industry 4.0 efforts in Asean

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening