EU backs Covid-19 changes to airline CO2 scheme, EU official says

Tue, Jun 09, 2020 - 7:06 PM

The European Union (EU) on Tuesday backed proposals to change a planned United Nations (UN) scheme to tackle aviation's carbon footprint, an EU official said, a move campaigners said could allow airlines to pollute freely for years.
With planes grounded around the world,...

