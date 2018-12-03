You are here

Home > Transport

EU in charge of trade policy, Merkel reminds car bosses

Mon, Dec 03, 2018 - 11:42 PM

doc731b83ftn391ck3z7vf_doc7319tddeqmuttziy2px.jpg
Chancellor Angela Merkel on Monday reminded German carmakers that Brussels is in charge of negotiating the bloc's trade policy, a day before auto bosses are to hold talks at the White House as punishing US tariffs loom.
EPA

[FRANKFURT] Chancellor Angela Merkel on Monday reminded German carmakers that Brussels is in charge of negotiating the bloc's trade policy, a day before auto bosses are to hold talks at the White House as punishing US tariffs loom.

Top executives of Daimler, Volkswagen and BMW are expected to meet with US Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross and US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer on Tuesday.

Mrs Merkel said the talks would focus on the companies' future plans as major employers in the US.

"Trade issues are unanimously decided by the European Commission for all member states," Mrs Merkel stressed at a press conference.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"But at the same time, German car manufacturers are large employers in the US and so there is reason for them to talk with the American administration about issues like which investments, which future they see," she added.

Pressed by reporters on whether German firms were bypassing Brussels, Mrs Merkel's spokesman Steffen Seibert was more outspoken, underscoring that there was "a clear line" to be drawn.

"The responsibility for trade policy lies with the European Commission, not national governments and certainly not car companies," Mr Seibert said.

Volkswagen CEO Herbert Diess and Daimler boss Dieter Zetsche will take part in the Washington talks, according to DPA news agency, while BMW told AFP it was sending finance chief Nicolas Peter.

President Donald Trump has threatened to slap tariffs of up to 25 percent on cars imported into the US, a move that would badly hurt German automakers at a time when the Chinese market is already cooling because of a US-China trade row.

Mr Trump and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker agreed in July to hold off from imposing new levies while negotiations were ongoing.

But as recently as last week the US leader indicated he was still in favour of using tariffs to protect the American auto industry.

EU Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom has warned that any US car duties would meet with immediate retaliation.

Mr Trump has in the past repeatedly singled out German car brands in his criticism of the country's "very unfair" trade imbalance with the United States.

After he once complained that there were too many Mercedes in New York City, Germany's then economy minister retorted that Americans should "build better cars".

AFP

Transport

Toyota, Honda US sales fall in Nov

Singapore to trial on-demand public bus services from Dec 17

China agrees to 'reduce and remove' tariffs on US cars: Trump

Why India's airlines struggle to take off

United moves deeper into Latin America with Avianca, Copa tie-up

Baltic Exchange Shipping Insights

Editor's Choice

BT_20171019_SGX_3136734.jpg
Dec 3, 2018
Companies & Markets

STI's high yield haven offers balm to painful bear grip

BT_20181203_KRHOUSEWPRX_3632913.jpg
Dec 3, 2018
Real Estate

Former Midas chairman's bungalow fetches S$30.8m in mortgagee sale

BT_20181203_YOTOPLINE_3632953.jpg
Dec 3, 2018
Companies & Markets

PropNex powers on with an eye on growth

Most Read

1 Former Midas chairman's bungalow fetches S$30.8m in mortgagee sale
2 Seller of Asian Story to Kimly had links to Pokka
3 SGX warns firms against misconduct in share buybacks
4 STI's high yield haven offers balm to painful bear grip
5 Former Queenstown Cinema site up for sale by tender; expects to fetch above S$200m

Must Read

hyatt.jpg
Dec 3, 2018
Companies & Markets

ARA buys portfolio of 38 select-service Hyatt Hotels in maiden US foray

hyatt.jpg
Dec 3, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Dec 3, 2018
Banking & Finance

MAS unveils S$30m grant to boost Singapore financial sector's cybersecurity capabilities

Dec 3, 2018
Government & Economy

Cabinet reshuffle to take place sometime after Budget 2019: PM Lee

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening