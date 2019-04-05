You are here

EU regulators charge BMW, Daimler, Volkswagen with emissions collusion

Fri, Apr 05, 2019 - 6:24 PM

EU antitrust regulators charged BMW, Daimler and Volkswagen on Friday for hindering competition on emission cleaning technology between 2006 to 2014.
Bloomberg

[BRUSSELS] EU antitrust regulators charged BMW, Daimler and Volkswagen on Friday for hindering competition on emission cleaning technology between 2006 to 2014.

The European Commission said it had sent statements of objections setting out the charges to the companies, nearly two years after carrying out dawn raids at the their premises.

"BMW, Daimler and VW participated in a collusive scheme, in breach of EU competition rules, to limit the development and roll-out of emission cleaning technology for new diesel and petrol passenger cars sold in the European Economic Area," the EU competition enforcer said.

REUTERS

