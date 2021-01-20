You are here

Home > Transport

Europe car sales drop most on record last year

Wed, Jan 20, 2021 - 5:50 AM

Frankfurt

EUROPEAN car sales plunged the most on record last year as relatively resilient demand in the second half did only so much to make up for the collapse during the initial outbreak of Covid-19.

New-vehicle registrations fell 24 per cent, the European Automobile Manufacturers Association said on Tuesday, the biggest annual drop since records began in 1990. A strong finish to the year for Volkswagen AG and PSA Group limited the industrywide decline in December to just 3.7 per cent.

Carmakers managed to better cope with government measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus as the year rolled on, helped by subsidies and dealers embracing online-ordering tools.

But the collapse in sales in March, April and May proved difficult to come back from, with the industry managing a single month of growth all year. By contrast, China's auto market expanded throughout the second half.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Electric vehicles were a rare bright spot among the malaise, with BloombergNEF estimating that Europe's plug-in hybrid and battery-only vehicle sales exceeded China's for the first time. The researcher expects 1.9 million to be sold in 2021, roughly 40 per cent of the global market.

Bloomberg Intelligence also has predicted that hybrid, plug-in hybrid and battery-powered autos would exceed sales of diesel cars in the fourth quarter for the first time.

Total registrations in December rose 8.2 per cent for VW Group and 1.7 per cent for PSA, Europe's two top-selling carmakers, the ACEA said in a statement. Sales fell 15 per cent last month for Daimler AG, 16 per cent for Renault SA and 9.5 per cent for BMW AG.

By country, deliveries expanded 9.9 per cent in Germany and were little changed in Spain in December, while registrations in Italy and France both declined by double digits. BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Transport

Global chip crunch unlikely to impact car deliveries here

Shipping industry should stay on zero-carbon course

Frankfurt Airport's traffic nosedives to lowest since 1984

GM, Microsoft lead US$2b round for self-driving startup

FedEx to cut up to 6,300 jobs in Europe on TNT integration

Europe car sales drop most on record in year bedevilled by virus

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 20, 2021 12:28 AM
Government & Economy

Yellen says aid to jobless, small firms 'biggest bang' for buck

[WASHINGTON] Janet Yellen told lawmakers Tuesday that help for the unemployed and small businesses would provide...

Jan 20, 2021 12:19 AM
Government & Economy

China defends early actions on Covid-19 after panel report

[GENEVA] China on Tuesday defended its early actions taken to fight the Covid-19 outbreak, saying that it...

Jan 19, 2021 11:54 PM
Transport

GM, Microsoft lead US$2b round for self-driving startup

[DETRIOT] General Motors and Microsoft are leading a US$2 billion investment round in self-driving car startup...

Jan 19, 2021 11:44 PM
Transport

FedEx to cut up to 6,300 jobs in Europe on TNT integration

[MEMPHIS] FedEx is planning to cut as many as 6,300 jobs in Europe as the courier completes the process of...

Jan 19, 2021 11:18 PM
Stocks

US: Wall St opens higher ahead of Yellen speech, spotlight on earnings

[NEW YORK] Wall Street's main indexes rose on Tuesday after upbeat earnings from big US banks and Halliburton, while...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

New local Covid-19 cluster; 8-year-old boy added to para-vet cluster

HDB issues S$800m notes due in 2026

Broker's take: DBS sees 'pre-emptive' policy response to curb higher property prices

Entities of Eagle Hospitality Trust file for bankruptcy protection in Delaware court

Laid off during crisis, she went on to found a company worth S$8m

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for