You are here

Home > Transport

Europe car sales rise 1.1% in surprise first gain of the year

Fri, Oct 16, 2020 - 3:17 PM

rk_cars_161020.jpg
Automakers eked out a surprise sales increase last month in Europe, the first advance this year for a region still struggling with a patchy recovery reliant on government subsidies.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[MUNICH] Automakers eked out a surprise sales increase last month in Europe, the first advance this year for a region still struggling with a patchy recovery reliant on government subsidies.

New-car registrations rose 1.1 per cent in September, the European Automobile Manufacturers Association said Friday. Sales gained in Italy and Germany - two of the major countries offering incentives to support electric-vehicle (EV) purchases - and offset still-slumping demand in Spain and France.

Keeping the momentum going in the last few months of the year will be a challenge. Leaders in the UK, Germany, Italy and France are struggling to cope with record new Covid-19 cases. Targeted strategies to slow the spread of the disease are being used for now before resorting to the kind of broad national lockdowns that decimated car sales earlier this year.

"We'd argue consumers don't share automakers' revival hopes," Michael Dean, a Bloomberg Intelligence analyst, said in a note ahead of the industry's sales report.

He expects annual deliveries to decline at least 20 per cent and sees risk that the drop will be worse because of coronavirus-related restriction measures.

SEE ALSO

Taiwan's Foxconn says eying electric vehicle market

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Europe's car sales are still down 29 per cent for the year through September. After deliveries cratered in March and April, automakers pared declines the following three months, then suffered a setback in August.

Germany's car market expanded last month for the first time this year, as subsidies for battery-powered vehicles more than quadrupled sales of plug-in hybrid and battery-electric models. But while total registrations rose 8.4 per cent there, Spain saw a 13 per cent drop despite also offering incentives toward EVs.

Western Europe was the worst-performing region this year through August for Volkswagen (VW), the top-selling automaker both in the region and globally.

Still, with a recovery on solid footing in China, chief executive officer Herbert Diess said VW's monthly orders and deliveries were up as September came to a close. He sees the positive trend continuing into the fourth quarter.

"It needs to be seen how much of the currently strong sales momentum is pent-up demand, how much is cyclical and what's related to 'the reincarnation of the car'," Arndt Ellinghorst, Sanford C Bernstein & Co's European auto analyst, wrote in an Oct 1 report.

He predicted recovering deliveries, low inventories and strong pricing will drive "remarkable near-term earnings momentum" for BMW and Daimler, with VW also benefitting.

BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Transport

Brokers' take: SIA, Cathay Pacific, Far East Hospitality to get fillip from planned travel bubble

Singapore-Hong Kong airfares jump 40% on travel bubble plan

Taiwan's Foxconn says eying electric vehicle market

Uber to invest over US$150m in partnership with SK Telecom's mobility business

Daimler announces better than expected third-quarter results

Moscow withdraws from MH17 talks with Netherlands, Australia

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 16, 2020 03:34 PM
Government & Economy

Three institutions appointed Jobs Development Partners to proactively work with firms to create new roles

TO help firms create new jobs and traineeship opportunities more proactively, the National Jobs Council has...

Oct 16, 2020 03:29 PM
Stocks

Europe: Shares set for weekly losses as virus cases surge

[BENGALURU] European shares bounced from two-week lows on Friday but were still set for weekly losses after a sell-...

Oct 16, 2020 03:18 PM
Companies & Markets

Brokers' take: SIA, Cathay Pacific, Far East Hospitality to get fillip from planned travel bubble

AVIATION and hospitality stocks listed in Singapore and Hong Kong are set to see a boost from the upcoming two-way...

Oct 16, 2020 03:06 PM
Real Estate

Big Tech is here, and it's snapping up real estate in Singapore

BIG Tech firms are snapping up office space in Singapore, taking advantage of crimped rents amid the recession set...

Oct 16, 2020 03:02 PM
Banking & Finance

US-based hedge fund D E Shaw to open Singapore office

[SINGAPORE] D E Shaw & Co will open an office in Singapore next year, joining other hedge funds expanding in the...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Tencent chooses co-working space for first Singapore office

Singapore-Hong Kong airfares jump 40% on travel bubble plan

EVOS Esports parent snags US$12m in Series B round led by Korea Investment Partners

Stocks to watch: ThaiBev, New Silkroutes, Wilmar, SIA, Keppel DC Reit, Straits Trading

HC Surgical's Julian Ong awarded costs after Serene Tiong's appeal bid falls through

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for