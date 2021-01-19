You are here

Home > Transport

Eurostar survival concern grows as UK firms lobby for govt rescue

It seeks access to Bank of England-backed loans available to some airlines as traffic plunges 95% during pandemic
Tue, Jan 19, 2021 - 5:50 AM

BT_20210119_KELEUROSTAR19_4411820.jpg
Eurostar, whose passenger expresses link London with Paris, Brussels and Amsterdam, needs "swift action to safeguard its future", the London First lobby group says in a letter to Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak.
PHOTO: AFP

London

UK business leaders called for a government rescue of Eurostar International Ltd as border closures aimed at halting new strains of Covid-19 threaten to push the Channel Tunnel rail operator towards collapse.

Eurostar, whose passenger expresses link London with Paris, Brussels and Amsterdam, needs "swift action to safeguard its future", the London First lobby group said in a letter to Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak obtained by Bloomberg and signed by more than 25 executives and academics.

The train operator, which is 55 per cent owned by French state railroad SNCF, said in an e-mail that there's a "real risk" to its survival without government funding. Britain should grant it access to Bank of England-backed loans that have been made available to some airlines as the virus stunts international travel, the company said.

Eurostar has seen traffic plunge 95 per cent during the pandemic and was set to run out of cash in coming months even before the border lockdown that begins on Monday, according to the London First letter. The company said it has received money from its shareholders, which also include the funds Caisse de Depot et Placement du Quebec and Hermes Infrastructure, with a 40 per cent stake, and Belgium, which holds 5 per cent, but has had only furlough money from Britain.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Eurostar chief executive officer Jacques Damas wrote to Mr Sunak in November after the Treasury announced grants to airports equivalent to their business-rate bills, up to a maximum of £8 million (S$14.4 million). The company said the move put it at a direct disadvantage against airline competitors.

The UK Department for Transport said at the time that it recognised the financial challenges facing Eurostar and had been engaging with it regularly since the start of the outbreak. No one at the ministry was available to comment further outside normal business hours.

Britain sold its own 40 per cent holding in Eurostar in 2015, making the question of government funding more complicated.

The company, which has its headquarters in London and employs 1,200 people in the UK, also hasn't qualified for emergency agreements to rescue domestic British rail operators or bail out the London subway.

Christophe Fanichet, head of SNCF Voyageurs, said recently that Eurostar has suffered from being viewed as French in the UK and as British in France, Agence France-Presse reported.

The London First letter said Eurostar has become an especially vital international link following Brexit and benefits the environment by providing a fast alternative to air travel. BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Transport

SIA can be world's first vaccinated international airline: Ong Ye Kung

Canada to lift Boeing 737 MAX flight ban on Jan 20

SIA can be the world's first vaccinated international airline

Tesla says starts delivering Shanghai-made Model Y in China

UK firms urge government to help struggling Eurostar

Audi delays output, idles 10,000 staff on chip shortage

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 19, 2021 12:29 AM
Consumer

De Beers raises diamond prices

[LONDON] De Beers implemented its biggest price increase for diamonds in years as the industry starts bouncing back...

Jan 19, 2021 12:24 AM
Government & Economy

US and China clash at WHO over scientific mission in Wuhan

[GENEVA] The United States called on China on Monday to allow an expert team from the World Health Organization (WHO...

Jan 19, 2021 12:07 AM
Transport

Canada to lift Boeing 737 MAX flight ban on Jan 20

[MONTREAL] Canada said on Monday it will lift a near two-year flight ban on Boeing Co's 737 MAX on Jan 20, joining...

Jan 19, 2021 12:03 AM
Government & Economy

Shangri-La Dialogue to resume this year: Ng Eng Hen

[SINGAPORE]- The annual Shangri-La Dialogue will resume this year, as more effective safety measures are in place...

Jan 18, 2021 11:47 PM
Government & Economy

Covid-19: Additional measures may be needed as community cases inch up

[SINGAPORE] Additional measures may be needed to keep Covid-19 in check here, as community cases inch up and - for...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Property market must remain stable so young Singaporeans can own homes: DPM

Covid-19: Additional measures may be needed as community cases inch up

SIA can be the world's first vaccinated international airline

Singapore government to ensure property market is in line with economic fundamentals

Quick takes: What is driving property buying in Singapore?

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for