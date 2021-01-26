You are here

Home > Transport

EV charging firm FreeWire closes funding round from Riverstone

Tue, Jan 26, 2021 - 11:17 AM

[NEW YORK] FreeWire Technologies Inc, an electric vehicle charging and power startup, has raised US$50 million in a series C funding round.

The round was led by energy-focused private equity firm Riverstone Holdings, said FreeWire Chief Executive Officer Arcady Sosinov in an interview Monday. Existing shareholders including the venture arm of BP Plc, Energy Innovation Capital, Trirec and Alumni Ventures Group also participated in the round, Sosinov said.

FreeWire has raised US$100 million in total funding to date, including the new round, according to Sosinov. The company's valuation in the new round couldn't immediately be learned.

"One of the reasons we placed our bet here is that FreeWire's technology is more advanced," said Riverstone partner Robert Tichio, who will join the company's board. "Its commercial relationships have even further and deeper penetration than almost all of its public comps." Six-year-old FreeWire's products are used to charge electric vehicles and power events and construction sites, its website shows. It plans to have more than 2,500 ultrafast charging stations by 2025.

BloombergNEF forecasts that the US will need 330,000 public chargers installed by 2025 to support its base-case scenario of 4.5 million consumer EVs and e-vans on roads. Fast-chargers with integrated storage are becoming increasingly popular because they reduce the cost of updating grid networks and avoid excessive loads caused by EV charging.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

In Germany, utility provider EON SE has partnered with Volkswagen AG on a similar network of chargers with an integrated battery system.

Macquarie Group Ltd and Volvo AB are among FreeWire's current shareholders, according to its website.

BP's involvement in the round is the latest among energy companies making bets on green infrastructure and alternative-energy. FreeWire, based in San Leandro, California, has an agreement with BP to install more than US$50 million of fast-chargers in the UK over the next five years, according to a statement.

On Monday, Royal Dutch Shell Plc agreed to buy Ubitricity, which operates the largest public electric vehicle charging network in the UK. It's the most recent in a string of such investments by Shell. Total SE has made similar bets, most recently investing in US fuel-cell startup Hyzon Motors through its venture capital arm, Total Carbon Neutrality Ventures.

BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 26, 2021 11:09 AM
Government & Economy

Biden doesn't believe Trump will be convicted at his impeachment trial: CNN

[WASHINGTON] US President Joe Biden said on Monday he does not believe there will be enough votes to convict former...

Jan 26, 2021 11:07 AM
Government & Economy

China, New Zealand agree to expand trade deal: Xinhua

[BEIJING] China and New Zealand signed a protocol on upgrading the bilateral free trade agreement (FTA) between the...

Jan 26, 2021 11:05 AM
Energy & Commodities

Crafting Covid-19 recovery plans to recycle more could slash emissions

[BENGALURU] Covid-19 relief and recovery plans aimed at recycling and reusing more of the billions of tonnes of...

Jan 26, 2021 10:56 AM
Energy & Commodities

India's green energy goals boosted by return of foreign backers

[MUMBAI] India's goal of doubling renewable power by next year is getting a boost from international investors who...

Jan 26, 2021 10:30 AM
Government & Economy

Three in 10 firms lack confidence in sustaining business this year: SBF poll

THE recovery may have begun but uncertainty remains, with three in 10 companies lacking confidence that they can...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Stocks to watch: Suntec Reit, ARA Logos, Keppel Reit, MLT, Parkway Life Reit

'This is not normal': Wall Street grows wary of stock bubbles

Isetan could pay dearly for dragging its heels on sale of Wisma Atria space

Singapore shares decline at Tuesday's open; STI down 0.4%

Don't be too fast to dismiss Singapore tech manufacturing stocks

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for