EV maker Tesla revamps prices in sales push

Tue, Jul 16, 2019 - 10:44 AM

tesla.JPG
Prices of cars include potential incentives and petrol savings of US$9,875, Tesla said.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BEIJING] US electric carmaker Tesla Inc said on Tuesday it will change prices of its Model 3, X and S vehicles.

The starting price for the Model 3 will be US$30,315, down from US$32,225, that for the Model X will rise to US$75,315 from US$71,325, and the Model S will change to US$70,115, up from US$65,125, according to the company's website.

Prices of cars include potential incentives and petrol savings of US$9,875, Tesla said on its website.

REUTERS

