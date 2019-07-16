EV maker Tesla revamps prices in sales push

Prices of cars include potential incentives and petrol savings of US$9,875, Tesla said.

[BEIJING] US electric carmaker Tesla Inc said on Tuesday it will change prices of its Model 3, X and S vehicles.

The starting price for the Model 3 will be US$30,315, down from US$32,225, that for the Model X will rise to US$75,315 from US$71,325, and the Model S will change to US$70,115, up from US$65,125, according to the company's website.

Prices of cars include potential incentives and petrol savings of US$9,875, Tesla said on its website.

