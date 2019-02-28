You are here

Home > Transport

Ex-Nissan chief Carlos Ghosn makes fresh bail request

Thu, Feb 28, 2019 - 4:04 PM

file746bye6ln7q9dkr0hw9.jpg
Lawyers for former Nissan chief Carlos Ghosn on Thursday filed a fresh bail request for the auto titan after more than three months of detention, the Tokyo District Court said.
REUTERS

[TOKYO] Lawyers for former Nissan chief Carlos Ghosn on Thursday filed a fresh bail request for the auto titan after more than three months of detention, the Tokyo District Court said.

It is the first bail request filed by the 64-year-old since he shook up his legal team as he crafts his defence on three charges of financial misconduct.

The former high-flying executive has been in detention since his shock Nov 19 arrest, and has tried repeatedly without success to secure bail.

Mr Ghosn's legal team was not immediately available for comment on the new bail request.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

His previous legal team deployed a rarely-used article of the Japanese constitution to force the court to explain why the Franco-Lebanese-Brazilian remained in detention.

A judge said Ghosn's continued detention was justified because he posed a flight risk and there was a possibility he would conceal evidence.

Ghosn and his lawyers have argued that neither of those is the case, and he even offered to wear a tracking bracelet and hire guards to monitor his whereabouts, pledging to stay in Japan.

But so far the courts have shown no inclination to end his lengthy pre-trial detention, which has drawn some criticism internationally and from rights groups.

Prosecutors have defended his detention while they investigate three charges of financial misconduct, two involving alleged under-reporting of his salary and a third over a complex scheme in which Ghosn allegedly sought to transfer his losses to Nissan's books.

Ghosn has denied all the allegations against him, and in an interview with AFP from his Tokyo detention he slammed his continued detention.

"Why am I being punished before being found guilty?" Ghosn asked, speaking to AFP and the Les Echos daily in January.

The refusal to grant him bail "would not be normal in any other democracy," he said.

Ghosn earlier this month shook up his legal team, replacing his previous lead lawyer - a former prosecutor - with hot-shot lawyer Junichiro Hironaka, who has a history of taking on high-profile cases.

AFP

Transport

Tourists stranded as Thai Airways cancels flights over Pakistan

Key Asia-Europe air route closed as India-Pakistan tensions rise

Apple self-driving car layoffs give hints to division's direction

Air New Zealand interim profit takes a nosedive as demand falls

Bombardier to expand Singapore service centre by 2020

Vietnamese carriers sign US$21b in deals with US firms

Editor's Choice

SL_cs_280219_5.jpg
Feb 28, 2019
Real Estate

Developers re-issuing options amid cooling market, launch bonanza

SL_dba_280219_8.jpg
Feb 28, 2019
Banking & Finance

Rivals out in force to woo remisiers on news of DBS Vickers' revamp

SL_rq_280219_13.jpg
Feb 28, 2019
Companies & Markets

Thomson Medical returns to profit, announces dividend

Most Read

1 Clash over S$2.7b of debt at Hyflux heats up
2 Mindfulness may help middle managers avoid burnout: study
3 No hard feelings; consumers may soon switch banks with ease
4 Acra to overhaul portal after rogue agents misused services
5 Developers re-issuing options amid cooling market, launch bonanza

Must Read

SL_sg_280219_45.jpg
Feb 28, 2019
Garage

Singapore fintech investments more than double to US$365m in 2018 amid global surge: Accenture

SL_hsk_280219_46.jpg
Feb 28, 2019
Government & Economy

Government yet to decide on exact timing of GST increase to 9%: Heng Swee Keat

clementi-ave1-location-map.jpg
Feb 28, 2019
Real Estate

URA launches tender for Clementi Avenue 1 residential site

SL_vnt_280219_43.jpg
Feb 28, 2019
Companies & Markets

Frasers Centrepoint Trust to buy 17.1% stake in PGIM Real Estate Fund for S$342.5m

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening