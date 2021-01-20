You are here

Home > Transport

Eyeing a recovery, some US airlines resume pilot hiring

Wed, Jan 20, 2021 - 10:41 AM

nz_pilot_200171.jpg
American Airlines' wholly owned regional subsidiary PSA Airlines and budget carrier Frontier Airlines plan to resume pilot hiring this year, a positive sign for an industry ravaged last year by the coronavirus pandemic but now preparing to ramp up flying.
PHOTO: AFP

[BENGALURU] American Airlines' wholly owned regional subsidiary PSA Airlines and budget carrier Frontier Airlines plan to resume pilot hiring this year, a positive sign for an industry ravaged last year by the coronavirus pandemic but now preparing to ramp up flying.

As Covid-19 vaccines roll out, airlines are hoping for a significant improvement in domestic air travel by the summer, even if demand does not fully yet recoup pre-pandemic levels.

"As we continue to work with American Airlines to identify our flying needs this year, and in combination with recent attrition numbers for our Pilot group, we will be initiating hiring efforts for First Officer team members," Keith Stamper, vice-president of PSA's air operations, said in a memo reviewed by Reuters.

A PSA spokeswoman confirmed the plans, which also include flight attendant hiring, but said: "We are declining disclosing specific hiring numbers at this time."

Ultra low-cost carrier Frontier Airlines, which is owned by private equity firm Indigo Partners, intends to restart recruiting in July, with a plan to hire about 100 pilots this year provided passenger demand recovers, a spokeswoman told Reuters.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

For years, airlines were aggressively recruiting to address projected pilot shortages during an era of industry growth, but hiring and training programs were halted last year as the pandemic forced thousands of furloughs.

Dayton, Ohio-based PSA, which operates domestic routes for American, furloughed 723 pilots and 323 flight attendants last October when an initial Covid-19 relief plan for US airlines expired.

Employees were recalled last month following a fresh US$15 billion in government aid for the struggling industry.

Major airlines like American rely on regional carriers, which have a cheaper workforce, to operate a large share of their domestic networks.

Over time, regional pilots work their way up to the majors, which are preparing for a wave of retirements in coming years even after many pilots took early departure deals during the pandemic.

American, for example, expects over 11,149 pilots to reach the mandatory retirement age of 65 between 2021 and 2041, with 455 expected to retire this year alone, according to internal company projections updated on Monday.

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Transport

US orders Ford to recall 3 million vehicles with Takata airbags

Global chip crunch unlikely to impact car deliveries here

Shipping industry should stay on zero-carbon course

Frankfurt Airport's traffic nosedives to lowest since 1984

Europe car sales drop most on record last year

GM, Microsoft lead US$2b round for self-driving startup

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 20, 2021 10:59 AM
Companies & Markets

Broker's take: Maybank KE sees further upside for Singtel as recovery is underway

MAYBANK Kim Eng sees further upside on telco Singtel as recovery is underway, driven by a projected upswing from...

Jan 20, 2021 10:35 AM
Companies & Markets

ESR-Reit DPU falls 16% to 0.84 Singapore cent for Q4

ESR-REIT'S distribution per unit (DPU) dropped 16 per cent to 0.84 Singapore cent for the fourth quarter ended Dec...

Jan 20, 2021 10:31 AM
Government & Economy

'Act big' now to save economy, worry about debt later, Yellen says in Treasury testimony

[WASHINGTON] Janet Yellen, US President-elect Joe Biden's nominee for Treasury Secretary, urged lawmakers on Tuesday...

Jan 20, 2021 10:05 AM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks rise at Wednesday's open

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks climbed again at Wednesday's open, extending the week's healthy rally on recovery hopes...

Jan 20, 2021 10:01 AM
Government & Economy

Beijing steps up Covid-19 curbs amid new outbreak

[BEIJING] China's capital Beijing said on Wednesday it will investigate all individuals who entered the city from...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

DBS sees 'pre-emptive' policy response to curb higher property prices

Asset-heavy property groups may take the privatisation route

HDB issues S$800m notes due in 2026

Broker's take: DBS sees 'pre-emptive' policy response to curb higher property prices

Entities of Eagle Hospitality Trust file for bankruptcy protection in Delaware court

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for