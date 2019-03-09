You are here

Home > Transport

FAA warns Southwest Airlines, union prolonged dispute could pose safety concerns

Sat, Mar 09, 2019 - 7:38 AM

BP_Southwest Airlines _090319_42.jpg
The Federal Aviation Administration warned Southwest Airlines and a union representing its mechanics in a letter on Friday that their prolonged contract dispute could pose safety concerns.
PHOTO: AFP

[WASHINGTON] The Federal Aviation Administration warned Southwest Airlines and a union representing its mechanics in a letter on Friday that their prolonged contract dispute could pose safety concerns.

The letter warned that a "breakdown in the relationship" between the airline and the Aircraft Mechanics Fraternal Association "raises concerns about the ongoing effectiveness of the airline's safety management system."

Southwest and the union did not immediately comment on the letter, which noted that the FAA is neutral on the labour dispute.

Southwest and the union, which have been in contract negotiations since 2012, are locked in an escalating battle that last week saw the airline file a lawsuit asking a federal judge to intervene.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

CEO Gary Kelly said earlier this week the dispute is costing Southwest millions of dollars in lost revenues a week as well as millions of dollars in costs related to flight cancellations and delays.

The union - which represents more than 2,400 Southwest mechanics - disparaged the comments as "a way to distract the public from Southwest's own degrading safety standards."

An FAA spokesman told Reuters: "As a standard practice, we have increased oversight at this time."

The FAA letter, from the associate administrator for aviation safety, Ali Bahrami, said he wrote to "emphasize the importance of ensuring cooperatively, in accordance with FAA standards, the highest level of safety in the airline's operations."

The FAA trusts the airline and union will work to ensure "that any judicial order that might result from the litigation does not constrain appropriate safety activities," it added.

Dallas-based Southwest, one of the largest domestic US carriers, has said it is committed to operating a safe fleet and that every maintenance report is investigated.

An unprecedented number of out-of-service aircraft in recent weeks at four of Southwest's maintenance locations has forced the airline to delay or cancel hundreds of flights.

REUTERS

Transport

Jan global air passenger traffic growth hits 6-month high

SpaceX Dragon capsule splashes down in Atlantic Ocean: Nasa

Tesla gets US$520m funding for first Chinese plant

Five years on, five theories about MH370's disappearance

Global air passenger traffic grows 6.5% in January, fastest in 6 months: Iata

Elon Musk’s security clearance under review over pot use

Editor's Choice

BT_20190309_FPGRAPHIC9_3719352.jpg
Mar 9, 2019
Brunch

The capital conundrum

BP_Hyflux_090319_4.jpg
Mar 9, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux tweaks scheme to give perp, pref holders higher recovery

BT_20190309_PGFORUM9BBYB_3719421.jpg
Mar 9, 2019
Government & Economy

Business leaders call for flexibility in foreign-worker quota

Most Read

1 1-in-4 SGX listed companies in the red; total profits down 19%
2 HDB to relax rules on CPF use for purchase of older flats; will take effect in May
3 Diplomatic outbursts mar Xi's plan to raise China on world stage
4 Hyflux: 73 parties file proofs of claims worth S$3.51b
5 Restrictions on use of CPF to buy older HDB flats to be relaxed by May

Must Read

BT_20190309_FPGRAPHIC9_3719352.jpg
Mar 9, 2019
Brunch

The capital conundrum

BP_Hyflux_090319_4.jpg
Mar 9, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux tweaks scheme to give perp, pref holders higher recovery

BT_20190309_PGFORUM9BBYB_3719421.jpg
Mar 9, 2019
Government & Economy

Business leaders call for flexibility in foreign-worker quota

BP_CBDWomen_090319_5.jpg
Mar 9, 2019
ASEAN Business

Women's share among Singapore senior management hits new peak, but proportion in top job still dismal

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening