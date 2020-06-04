You are here

Home > Transport

FedEx follows UPS in raising delivery prices in US amid package surge

Thu, Jun 04, 2020 - 2:34 PM

AB_fedex_040620.jpg
FedEx is following United Parcel Service (UPS) with plans to raise delivery prices for residential and large packages, as the coronavirus lockdown spurs people to order more online.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[NEW YORK] FedEx is following United Parcel Service (UPS) with plans to raise delivery prices for residential and large packages, as the coronavirus lockdown spurs people to order more online.

Shippers whose volumes have spiked since February will have to pay an extra 30 US cents a package, FedEx said on its website on Wednesday, outlining changes that take effect on June 8. In addition, the courier will charge an extra 40 US cents on "SmartPost" parcels it hands off to the US Postal Service for final delivery, while US$30 will be added to shipments of oversized packages.

"Due to the pandemic and business closures, the FedEx Ground network has been inundated with more costly residential deliveries as well as large packages that are usually picked up in stores rather than shipped," said John Haber, founder of Spend Management Experts.

For couriers, the surge of residential demand during the coronavirus lockdowns has exceeded the traditional peak-season holiday rush. The spike has dragged on profit margins at both FedEx and UPS because drivers travel further and leave fewer packages at each residential stop than when they make commercial deliveries.

BLOOMBERG

SEE ALSO

India, Australia PMs to hold online summit, seal military logistics pact

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Transport

US airlines gain final approval to drop services to 75 domestic airports

UK car sales almost 90% below normal in May

More than 100 Scoot cabin crew take up temporary employment at ams Sensor Singapore

Air New Zealand set to boost domestic capacity to 55% of normal levels

Qantas to boost domestic capacity to 15% of normal by end of June

US suspends flights by Chinese airlines in new spat with Beijing

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 4, 2020 02:33 PM
Government & Economy

India, Australia PMs to hold online summit, seal military logistics pact

[NEW DELHI] India and Australia are set to seal a military logistics pact at an online summit between Prime...

Jun 4, 2020 02:29 PM
Real Estate

Virtu Financial rethinks office space post-coronavirus lockdown

[NEW YORK] Virtu Financial, one of the world's biggest trading and market making firms, is looking at alternatives...

Jun 4, 2020 02:24 PM
Energy & Commodities

Malaysia's Petronas delivers Myanmar's first LNG import cargoes

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia's Petronas has delivered the first liquefied natural gas (LNG) import cargoes to Myanmar,...

Jun 4, 2020 02:14 PM
Transport

US airlines gain final approval to drop services to 75 domestic airports

[WASHINGTON] Fifteen US airlines were granted final government approval on Wednesday to temporarily halt service to...

Jun 4, 2020 02:11 PM
Technology

Smartphone shipments projected to fall a record 11.9% in 2020

[MASSACHUSETTS] Worldwide smartphone shipments are expected to fall by 11.9 per cent this year - their biggest...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.