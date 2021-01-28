You are here

FedEx to relocate Hong Kong-based pilots to San Francisco to avoid quarantine: memo

Thu, Jan 28, 2021 - 12:27 PM

Freight carrier FedEx Corp will temporarily relocate its Hong Kong-based pilots to San Francisco because it expects the Asian financial capital to establish strict 14-day hotel quarantine requirements for crew, it said in a memo to pilots.
