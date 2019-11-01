You are here

Home > Transport

Fiat and PSA tie-up will pool resources to face expensive future

Fri, Nov 01, 2019 - 5:50 AM

Paris

RIVAL carmakers PSA Group and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV unveiled a plan to combine, pooling resources to confront an expensive new era of trade tariffs, emissions rules and electrification.

The boards of Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot and Citroen-maker PSA agreed to work toward a binding agreement in the coming weeks, they said on Thursday in a joint statement. The accord would create the fourth-largest automaker with a combined market value of about US$50 billion, based on current prices.

PSA shares dropped as much as 9.1 per cent in Paris, the most in more than three years, while Fiat rose as much as 10 per cent in Milan.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Shareholders of each company will own 50 per cent of the combined entity, to be listed in Paris, Milan and New York. Investors in Fiat will receive a dividend of 5.5 billion euros (S$8.35 billion) and its robotics arm Comau, while France's PSA plans to distribute its 46 per cent stake in auto-parts maker Faurecia SE. Cost savings from the deal without plant closures are projected to be about 3.7 billion euros.

SEE ALSO

Lamborghini looks at some Ferrari-style engineering

A merger of Fiat Chrysler and PSA, the No. 2 for car sales in Europe, would create a regional powerhouse to challenge Volkswagen AG. The tie-up would bring together the billionaire Agnelli clan in Italy and the Peugeot family of France as consolidation sweeps through an industry trying to finance major transformation.

The 11-member board of the new Netherlands-based group will have six members from PSA including chief executive officer Carlos Tavares, who will remain CEO for five years, and five from Fiat Chrysler. Fiat chairman John Elkann stays in that role. It's unclear what role Fiat CEO Mike Manley will hold.

The announcement comes several months after Fiat Chrysler and PSA explored a partnership on pooling investment to build cars in Europe, and following the collapse in June of negotiations between Fiat and French competitor Renault SA.

"It's not as good a partner as Renault, but any partnership is good," said Felipe Munoz-Vieira, an analyst with Jato Dynamics in Turin. Fiat Chrysler "is not facing very good times, and it seems it's getting worse as the time passes".

Both PSA and Fiat Chrysler lag on investments in electrification and neither has a strong presence in China, but a combination could help them grow in the lucrative commercial vehicle market in Europe, Mr Munoz-Vieira said, adding that Fiat Chrysler is suffering in Europe with an ageing Jeep line-up and lack of SUVs under the Fiat brand.

Automakers face tremendous pressure to combine to help pay for platform development, manufacturing and purchasing as they battle through trade wars, a global slowdown and an expensive shift toward electrification and autonomous driving. Producers face the additional burden in Europe of new rules on emissions.

Against this backdrop, the pace of dealmaking has picked up. Volkswagen in July said it will work with Ford Motor Co. on electric and self-driving car technology, while Toyota Motor Corp. is strengthening ties with partners such as Subaru Corp. and China's BYD Co. The Indian conglomerate that owns Jaguar Land Rover has said it's open to finding partners for the British automaker but isn't planning on selling the embattled unit.

France is one of the biggest shareholders of PSA, whose brands also include Opel and Vauxhall, and the government has signalled support for a deal, while warning it would scrutinise the jobs impact and governance structure of the new company, as well as its commitment to build a European battery-maker.

"The operation responds to a need in the auto industry for consolidation to face the challenges of the future," French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said in a statement on Thursday. BLOOMBERG

Transport

Malaysia okays rail link with Singapore, but proposes tweaks

Up to 50 737NG planes grounded globally over cracks, says Boeing

Slowing growth, tighter emission standards likely to shrink China's auto market by about 8% in 2019

Ford reaches deal with UAW on new pact, averting a strike

Demand soars for basic semi-automated driving features

Malaysia to proceed with JB-S'pore RTS rail project, says Mahathir

BREAKING

Nov 1, 2019 12:01 AM
Government & Economy

Trump blasts Fed after rate cut, says hurting US competitiveness

[WASHINGTON] US President Donald Trump on Thursday launched a broadside attack on the US Federal Reserve and its...

Oct 31, 2019 11:54 PM
Real Estate

Homes destroyed, hundreds more evacuated as Los Angeles wildfires spread

[SIMI VALLEY] More wildfires ignited near Los Angeles on Thursday, destroying homes and forcing evacuations, as the...

Oct 31, 2019 11:41 PM
Government & Economy

US House lawmakers secure enough votes to pass Trump impeachment rules

[WASHINGTON] Democrats in the US House of Representatives secured enough votes on Thursday to pass legislation...

Oct 31, 2019 11:32 PM
Market Capitalisation

Market Capitalisation

Oct 31, 2019 11:30 PM
Banking & Finance

World record in negative rates has bankers testing no-man's land

[COPENHAGEN] After more than seven years of negative rates, some of Denmark's biggest banks are resorting to...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly