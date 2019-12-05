You are here

Home > Transport

Fiat Chrysler agrees to costly pay bumps for lower-wage workers

Thu, Dec 05, 2019 - 8:09 AM

nz_fca_051236.jpg
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV agreed to a pay package providing a typical United Auto Workers (UAW) member with US$29,500 in wage increases and bonuses over the next four years, according to a summary of a pact reached with the union.
PHOTO: AFP

[NEW YORK] Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV agreed to a pay package providing a typical United Auto Workers (UAW) member with US$29,500 in wage increases and bonuses over the next four years, according to a summary of a pact reached with the union.

The hefty disbursements, details of which were revealed on Wednesday, is a result of concessions Fiat Chrysler made to the UAW to boost wages for less-senior and temporary employees in their tentative deal reached last week.

The sweeter payments bring Fiat Chrysler closer to the packages for UAW members working at General Motors and Ford Motor, and come after the once cash-poor automaker posted double-digit profit margins in North America last quarter.

Newer hires who started at lower wages and have progressed up the pay scale will reach the top hourly rate by the end of 2023, the summary said. Fiat Chrysler will also widen a pathway for temporary workers to reach full-time status and receive top pay. About 3,800 temporary workers will become full-time next year, according to a UAW spokesman.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The UAW's national Fiat Chrysler council voted in a day-long meeting in Detroit Wednesday to send the new four-year contract to members for ratification. Members will start casting ballots on Dec 6.

SEE ALSO

Salaries projected to rise 3.7% in 2020: Mercer survey

The company and the union negotiated against a tumultuous backdrop. Talks heated up on Nov 15, just two weeks after Fiat Chrysler announced a plan to merge with France's PSA Group.

Since then, the UAW expelled its president for allegedly unethical behavior exposed by a federal corruption probe, and Fiat Chrysler was hit by a lawsuit from GM alleging the Italian-American automaker cost it billions by bribing union officials and tainting labour contracts. The UAW denied the contracts were tainted, and Fiat Chrysler called the lawsuit "meritless".

As the last in line to bargain following deals clinched with GM and Ford, Fiat Chrysler had little room to depart from the richer wage and benefit packages the UAW secured from the other two companies. That may have been compounded by GM's lawsuit, which put pressure on Fiat Chrysler to show it's not getting special concessions from the union, analysts said.

Here are some highlights of what's in the contract:

- Newer workers reach top wages by end of 2023

- Temporary workers have path to full-time employment, top wages

- Full-time employees to receive US$9,000 signing bonus, temp workers get US$3,500

- Agreement would remove cap on profit sharing and increase formula to US$900 from US$800 per 1 per cent of profit margin

- Health benefits for newer workers match those of senior employees

About 59 per cent of Fiat Chrysler's US workforce are "in progression" and 13 per cent are temps, chief executive officer Mike Manley told analysts during an Oct 31 earnings call. Because those percentages are much lower at both GM and Ford, the pay bumps will have a greater impact on Fiat Chrysler's labour costs.

BLOOMBERG

Transport

Indonesia preps US$40b to extend metro network

France's Bollore opens S$100m high-tech facility in Jurong

Cross Island Line to run under nature reserve

COEs end mostly lower

Hyundai commits 20t won to adding electric, driverless cars

Cross Island Line to run directly under central catchment nature reserve: MOT

BREAKING

Dec 5, 2019 08:28 AM
Consumer

Singapore recalls 3 versions of metformin as diabetes drugs come under carcinogen scrutiny

[LONDON] Global health regulators are looking into whether widely used diabetes drugs may contain unsafe levels of a...

Dec 5, 2019 08:21 AM
Government & Economy

US private hiring slows sharply in November

[WASHINGTON] Hiring in the US private sector slowed sharply in November as small businesses, manufacturers,...

Dec 5, 2019 08:15 AM
Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks open higher on trade deal hopes

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened higher on Thursday after US stocks rallied on upbeat reports about US-China trade talks...

Dec 5, 2019 08:12 AM
Life & Culture

Bye-bye, birdie: Study finds North American birds getting smaller

[WASHINGTON] Since 1978, researchers have scooped up and measured tens of thousands of birds that died after...

Dec 5, 2019 07:53 AM
Technology

Microsoft shareholders vote against gender pay gap proposal

[SAN FRANCISCO] Microsoft shareholders voted against a proposal calling for the company to report more information...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly