Fiat Chrysler CEO: 'We'll talk alliances, but we can go it alone'

Detroit

FIAT CHRYSLER Automobiles chief executive has a message for Renault SA and other would-be partners: We are happy to talk, but we can go it alone.

"Strategically, we have a solid future and clear plans that are being invested in and are under way now," Mike Manley said during a session with reporters the day after the company released better than expected second-quarter results.

"That isn't to say if there is a better future through an alliance or partnership or merger we wouldn't be open and interested to it." Fiat Chrysler is open to re-starting merger negotiations with French carmaker Renault, Mr Manley said, but added the French carmaker is not the only potential partner to gain scale or plug gaps in Fiat Chrysler's technology or vehicle line-up.

sentifi.com Market voices on:

"To say are they the only opportunity, the answer to that question would be a definitive 'No,'" Mr Manley said.

Fiat Chrysler in June withdrew a US$35 billion merger proposal with Renault after French government officials intervened in the talks and sought to delay a decision on the deal.

The Wall Street Journal reported on Friday that Renault and Nissan are trying again to reshape their alliance and resolve disagreements that helped to derail the merger talks with Fiat Chrysler.

Fiat Chrysler has a commercial vehicle partnership with French rival Peugeot SA, and the two companies discussed a broader combination before Fiat Chrysler made its offer to Renault, people familiar with the situation have said.

Mr Manley said carmakers are not the only potential partners. "There are cooperations that can help in specific technologies. There are cooperations as we think about the consumer-car interface," he said. "You could see collaborations that never would be there in the past."

Fiat Chrysler's North American business is strong thanks to Ram trucks and Jeep SUVs, but in other markets the automaker faces continued challenges.

The company is overhauling its mass-market business in Europe, which is anchored by the Fiat brand. Fiat Chrysler's Europe, Middle East and Africa operations were marginally profitable in the second quarter and achieved 1.8 per cent profit margin in 2018. Mr Manley has set a goal of 3 per cent operating margins, well short of the 10 per cent margins the company forecast for North America.

Fiat Chrysler can improve profitability in Europe by expanding the Jeep sport utility vehicle line-up, launching a redesigned Fiat 500 line, including electric and hybrid models, and adding larger vehicles to the Fiat brand, Mr Manley said. REUTERS