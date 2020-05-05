You are here

Home > Transport

Fiat Chrysler, PSA retain merger target date

Tue, May 05, 2020 - 9:25 PM

doc7afxupg82c2f5puzepk_doc6z2gzm9ca6bw6ioqn9d.jpg
New Peugeot 308 cars by French car maker PSA Peugeot Citroen in Sochaux, eastern France. Fiat Chrysler (FCA) and Peugeot Citroen remain committed to a merger by early 2021 despits the sector's Covid-19-related woes, FCA stated Tuesday.
PHOTO: AFP

[MILAN] Automakers Fiat Chrysler (FCA) and Peugeot Citroen (PSA) remain committed to a merger by early 2021 despits the sector's Covid-19-related woes, FCA stated Tuesday.

"Notwithstanding these unexpected and unprecedented times, FCA and Groupe PSA remain committed to our 50/50 merger that will create a leading global mobility company," FCA said in a statement.

"Together, we continue to push ahead on the various merger workstreams and we remain committed to completing the transaction by the end of this year or early 2021."

FCA also announced a first quarter net loss of 1.7 billion euros (S$2.6 billion) as it negotiates the virus storm.

The coronavirus and the mass global lockdown designed to limit its spread has caused massive global disruptions to industry and had cast doubt over a merger which would create the world's fourth-largest automaker.

SEE ALSO

China weighs merging its biggest brokers to take on Wall Street

The huge falloff in economic activity saw the European Automobile Manufacturers Association reveal last month that April sales on the continent fell by 55 per cent.

All carmakers suffered, but FCA recorded the worst drop, 76.6 per cent, as it is heavily dependent upon Fiat's home market of Italy, which was the first major European economy to go into lockdown.

FCA and PSA say the merger would permit around 3.7 billion euros in savings.

FCA CEO Mike Manley said the virus had exposed the company and the sector to "unprecedented adversity" which had had "a significant impact on our operations".

But he added: "I have the utmost confidence in our ability to navigate through this crisis and emerge well positioned to grow and prosper on the other side".

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Transport

UK car sales crash to 1946 low on virus lockdown

Carnival plans to sail again in August, maybe

UK new car sales fall to lowest level since 1946

Fever check, hand gel, extra space: Air Canada sets virus rules

United Air to cut at least 30 per cent of managers, administrative staff

Airline SAS inks credit facility agreement backed by Sweden, Denmark

BREAKING NEWS

May 5, 2020 09:13 PM
Government & Economy

US trade deficit widens to US$44.4b in March on falling exports

[WASHINGTON] US exports plunged nearly 10 per cent in March, driving an increase in the trade deficit to US$44.4...

May 5, 2020 07:08 PM
Garage

Biodegradable plastics maker RWDC snags US$133m to scale up production, R&D

RWDC Industries, a Singapore-based company that produces biodegradable plastic, has raised US$133 million to ramp up...

UPDATED 19 min ago
May 5, 2020 06:47 PM
Companies & Markets

Post-merger OUE C-Reit reports higher amount for distribution in Q1

The amount available for distribution by OUE Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (C-Reit) rose 44.5 per cent...

May 5, 2020 06:38 PM
SME

Aspire to offer Lazada S'pore merchants working capital loans within 3 hours

SINGAPORE-BASED lending startup Aspire has partnered Lazada to offer the e-commerce platform's Singapore merchants...

May 5, 2020 06:30 PM
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Stories you might have missed

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.