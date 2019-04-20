Fiat Chrysler recalls 300,000 cars that may roll unexpectedly

Fiat Chrysler is recalling more than 300,000 cars in North America because of a cable problem that may cause them to roll away unexpectedly.

[NEW YORK] Fiat Chrysler is recalling more than 300,000 cars in North America because of a cable problem that may cause them to roll away unexpectedly.

The recall covers Dodge Dart compact cars from 2013 through 2016 with six-speed automatic transmissions, the company said in a statement Friday and filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration on April 11.

"The cable that connects the shifter to the transmission may become disconnected," spokesman Eric Mayne said by phone. That means when a driver shifts to park, the gear may not change, and the car could roll away.

Customers and dealers will be notified starting May 31, Mr Mayne said. Dealers will replace the piece causing the problem at no cost to owners, as mandated by recall law.

sentifi.com Market voices on:

Fiat Chrysler says it doesn't know of any related crashes or injuries. It advised owners to shut off the engine and set the parking brake before leaving the cars, which is normal procedure.

BLOOMBERG