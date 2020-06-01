You are here

Fiat Chrysler to list robot-making unit Comau

Mon, Jun 01, 2020 - 10:00 PM

[MILAN] Fiat Chrysler said on Monday it planned to list its robot-making unit Comau and had appointed Paolo Carmassi as the company's new chief executive for the purpose.

In December, when announcing its tie-up deal with Peugeot maker PSA, FCA said Comau would be spun-off shortly after completing the merger of the two carmakers and that its shares would be distributed to shareholders of the new group.

REUTERS

