Fiat Chrysler to list robot-making unit Comau

[MILAN] Fiat Chrysler said on Monday it planned to list its robot-making unit Comau and had appointed Paolo Carmassi as the company's new chief executive for the purpose.

In December, when announcing its tie-up deal with Peugeot maker PSA, FCA said Comau would be spun-off shortly after completing the merger of the two carmakers and that its shares would be distributed to shareholders of the new group.

