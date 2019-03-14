Fiat Chrysler to recall 863,000 autos over emissions

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles will recall nearly 863,000 SUVs and sedans that failed to meet federal emissions standards, US regulators announced Wednesday.

The voluntary recall involves models of the Dodge Journey, Chrysler 200, Dodge Avenger and Dodge Caliber sedans as well as the Jeep Compass and Jeep Patriot SUVs produced for model years 2011 and 2016, according to a statement from the US Environmental Protection Agency.

The scale of the recall means it will be carried out in phases this year, beginning with the oldest vehicles, and owners may continue to drive their vehicles in the meantime, the agency said in a statement.

The company will replace the catalytic converters on the affected vehicles.

The recall comes two months after the auto giant agreed to pay US and local authorities for US$515 million to resolve charges it had installed "defeat devices" on different cars to cheat on emissions tests - something the company claimed at the time was unintentional.

