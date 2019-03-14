You are here

Home > Transport

Fiat Chrysler to recall 863,000 autos over emissions

Thu, Mar 14, 2019 - 12:26 AM

doc74gpoi6sa2v19hfbma0f_doc74d3yi12spitq7cljil.jpg
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles will recall nearly 863,000 SUVs and sedans that failed to meet federal emissions standards, US regulators announced Wednesday.
AFP

[WASHINGTON] Fiat Chrysler Automobiles will recall nearly 863,000 SUVs and sedans that failed to meet federal emissions standards, US regulators announced Wednesday.

The voluntary recall involves models of the Dodge Journey, Chrysler 200, Dodge Avenger and Dodge Caliber sedans as well as the Jeep Compass and Jeep Patriot SUVs produced for model years 2011 and 2016, according to a statement from the US Environmental Protection Agency.

The scale of the recall means it will be carried out in phases this year, beginning with the oldest vehicles, and owners may continue to drive their vehicles in the meantime, the agency said in a statement.

The company will replace the catalytic converters on the affected vehicles.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The recall comes two months after the auto giant agreed to pay US and local authorities for US$515 million to resolve charges it had installed "defeat devices" on different cars to cheat on emissions tests - something the company claimed at the time was unintentional.

AFP

Transport

No bodies, only small remains recovered from Ethiopia Airlines crash site

Ghosn's Global Auto Alliance restructures, leaving him behind

Cathay Pacific made HK$2.35b in 2018

US$20m settlement reached in Uber driver lawsuit

Uber hires more IPO underwriters as it prepares to go public: sources

New Zealand suspends Boeing 737 Max flights

Editor's Choice

lwx_house_130319_11.jpg
Mar 13, 2019
Stocks

Sibor surge driving mortgage rates up

lwx_cpf_130319_24.jpg
Mar 13, 2019
Banking & Finance

Financial advisers get 1-year reprieve from zero sales fees

BT_20190313_RIVERVALE_3722129.jpg
Mar 13, 2019
Real Estate

AEW sells Rivervale Mall for S$230m to SC Capital Partners

Most Read

1 Sibor surge driving mortgage rates up
2 Chinese insurers expanding in Singapore; eyeing South-east Asia
3 Spanish tycoon paying huge premium for Stanley St shophouse
4 Retirement income products: flavour of the times
5 A Changi Airport spin-off may benefit investors more so than Singaporeans

Must Read

lwx_cbd_130319_37.jpg
Mar 13, 2019
Government & Economy

Private sector economists again lower Singapore's 2019 growth forecast: MAS survey

doc74gklk5531i1fzuk32v_doc744sixne5sxun1p7102.jpg
Mar 13, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

lwx_sINGAPORE_130319_72.jpg
Mar 13, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore tops quality of living ranking and personal safety for Asia: Mercer poll

Rosaline Chow Koo, Founder and CEO of CXA Group, in the Singapore office_v2.jpg
Mar 13, 2019
Garage

Insurtech startup CXA Group raises US$25m, expects to break even next year

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening