Fiat Chrysler to spend US$150m setting up global tech centre in India

Wed, Dec 16, 2020 - 5:01 PM

[NEW DELHI] Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) on Wednesday said it plans to spend US$150 million to set up a global technology centre in the southern Indian city of Hyderabad.

The centre will create nearly 1,000 jobs by the end of 2021, and will focus on development for future mobility in areas such as connected vehicles, artificial intelligence, data science and cloud technology, FCA said in a statement.

"One of the key objectives... is to digitalise every aspect of FCA's automotive operations globally and within India, and to shift from legacy to digital through adoption of emerging technologies," Mamatha Chamarthi, chief information officer for North America and the Asia-Pacific region, said in the statement.

The automaker, which produces and sells its Jeep sport-utility vehicle in India, said it plans to increase hiring for the technology centre over the next two to three years.

It also said it plans new cars for 2021.

