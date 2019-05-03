You are here

Home > Transport

Fiat Chrysler, Toyota US sales slide in April

Fri, May 03, 2019 - 5:50 AM

Detroit

TOYOTA Motor Corp and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV on Wednesday reported a fall in US auto sales for April, as rising prices, higher interest rates and reduced incentives kept away buyers.

Although new-vehicle sales are expected to drop this year, major US automakers now pin hopes on a robust economy and strong labour market to increase demand. Toyota said its US sales fell 4.4 per cent to 162,506 vehicles in April, hurt by slack demand for its sedans, including Corolla and Prius.

Smaller rival Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) too reported a 6 per cent drop in sales in the United States, hurt by lower demand for its Jeep SUV brand and Dodge sedans.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"The industry may be shaking off the first quarter sluggishness, but shoppers are coming into showrooms and buying," FCA US head of sales Reid Bigland said. The No 4 automaker in the US said it sold 172,900 vehicles in April, compared with 184,149 units a year earlier.

The average price of a new car in the United States is expected to climb to US$36,718 in April, the highest level seen so far in 2019, while interest rates hovered above 6 per cent for the fourth straight month.

A weak demand is also pushing automakers' inventories higher, which may prompt companies to come out with consumer discounts as well as incentives. "Slower April sales didn't do much to eat into the industry's mounting inventory levels, so we might start to see manufacturers and dealers begin to loosen the reins on incentives," Edmunds analyst Jessica Caldwell said.

General Motors Co, the No 1 US automaker, said on Tuesday it was "bullish" on pickup truck sales for this year. The company said it already had inventories of Chevrolet Silverado pickup trucks for four months since April, which is seen as a high level in view of weak demand.

GM CFO Dhivya Suryadevara, however, said that the company's inventory would be brought down over the course of the year without offering heavy consumer discounts. Last week, Ford said it was confident that its 2019 results would be better compared to the previous year. REUTERS

Transport

Boeing pushes to move crash suits from hometown to Indonesia

Math doesn't lie; Musk can't dodge Tesla cash woes any longer

Consortium sees US$18b gain from Jakarta rail spin-offs

Falling Porsche, Audi sales hurting  VW profit

Bombardier reins in financial goals; eyes Belfast plant sale, shares drop

Tesla seeks up to US$2.3b from share, debt issues

Editor's Choice

BT_20190502_PHENG2_3769368.jpg
May 2, 2019
Government & Economy

Heng Swee Keat reaffirms PAP-NTUC symbiotic ties

BT_20190502_VISAMSONITETURN_3768995.jpg
May 2, 2019
Consumer

Samsonite's Changi Airport outlet will be its Jewel in the crown

lwx_sgx_020519_33.jpg
May 2, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singapore stock market value grows 3.1% in April

Most Read

1 Collapse of Hillview, Joo Chiat projects stokes fears of more small developers going bust
2 Malaysia's ringgit and stocks are set for a rebound, Ex-CIMB chief Nazir says
3 honestbee fired CEO Joel Sng, says report; startup to make statement today
4 Savings hacks for millennials and more
5 honestbee halts services in HK and Indonesia; layoffs to hit 10 per cent

Must Read

lwx_joel sng_020519_69_0.jpg
May 2, 2019
Garage

honestbee CEO Joel Sng steps down, LG scion Brian Koo to be interim CEO

lwx_joel sng_020519_69_0.jpg
May 2, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

lwx_MAS_020519_77.jpg
May 2, 2019
Banking & Finance

MAS, Bank of Canada trial could herald cheaper, faster and safer cross-border payments

May 2, 2019
Real Estate

'Buyer the bigger beneficiary' in Oxley's S$1.03b sale of Chevron House: DBS analysts

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening