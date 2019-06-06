You are here

Fiat Chrysler withdraws merger offer for Renault

Thu, Jun 06, 2019

Fiat Chrysler said on Wednesday it was withdrawing its US$35 billion merger offer for Renault.
[PARIS] Fiat Chrysler has withdrawn its US$35 billion offer to merge with Renault, a company spokesman confirmed on Wednesday, walking away from a deal that would have created a new automotive giant.

The withdrawal came after two days of meetings at Renault’s headquarters in Paris, in which the company’s chairman, Jean-Dominique Senard, sought to convince its board of the financial and industrial merits of a deal.

Since Fiat Chrysler officially unveiled its proposal May 26, the plan has faced resistance by some Renault shareholders who argued that the Italian-American conglomerate was undervaluing a crown jewel of French industry. France’s powerful labor union at Renault objected to a deal, warning that a combined entity could lead to layoffs.

In a statement posted to its website Wednesday, Renault said it was unable to make a decision because representatives of the French government, which has a seat on the board, requested to postpone the vote.

John Elkann, the Fiat Chrysler chairman, also held a whirlwind of meetings with French government officials in Paris over the weekend, promising that a deal wouldn’t lead to factory closures. The issue is politically sensitive for French President Emmanuel Macron at a time when foreign companies including General Electric, Whirlpool and Ford are cutting thousands of jobs in France.

