Fiat seeks 6.3b euro state-backed loan for Italy operations

Sun, May 17, 2020 - 1:35 PM

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) said it's in talks to obtain an Italian state-backed credit line of as much as 6.30 billion euros (S$9.72 billion) to buttress the carmaker's finances after the coronavirus caused a steep downturn.
The company's Italian unit is in discussions with...

