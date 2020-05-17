Fiat seeks 6.3b euro state-backed loan for Italy operations

Get our introductory offer at only
[ROME] Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) said it's in talks to obtain an Italian state-backed credit line of as much as 6.30 billion euros (S$9.72 billion) to buttress the carmaker's finances after the coronavirus caused a steep downturn.
The company's Italian unit is in discussions with...
