You are here

Home > Transport

Fire contained at Tesla's car production factory in California

Fri, Aug 24, 2018 - 12:36 PM

BP_Tesla_240818_89.jpg
A minor fire on the grounds of the Tesla Inc factory in California on Thursday evening was contained by the Fremont fire department, a Tesla spokesperson told Reuters.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BENGALURU] A minor fire on the grounds of the Tesla Inc factory in California on Thursday evening was contained by the Fremont fire department, a Tesla spokesperson told Reuters.

There were no injuries or damage caused to the factory, Tesla chief executive Elon Musk said on Twitter, thanking the local fire department for a quick response.

Some cardboard and shipping materials being prepared for recycling on the southern fence line caught fire, along with a small patch of grass next to a Tesla parking lot, the spokesperson said.

The incident is the latest in a series of fires at the Fremont facility, which suffered two minor fires in June alone.

Earlier this month, Tesla said it expects to increase Model 3 production to 6,000 per week by late August. The company said it had repeatedly hit weekly production of about 5,000 Model 3s multiple times during July.

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Transport

British Airways, Air France halting flights to Iran from next month

Elon Musk hires Morgan Stanley to help take Tesla private

COE prices lower in 2nd bidding for August

Grab to launch 200 EVs under SP Group partnership from next year

Investors dump Qantas even after record profit as fuel bill, wages rise

British Airways to suspend flights between London and Tehran

Editor's Choice

BP_cbd_240818_5.jpg
Aug 24, 2018
Companies & Markets

Forward earnings estimates pared as Q2 figures underwhelm

BT_20180824_WARBURG_3541520.jpg
Aug 24, 2018
Companies & Markets

ESR-Reit can be sponsor's platform for S-E Asian logistics assets

BT_20180824_BUNGALOW_3541463.jpg
Aug 24, 2018
Real Estate

Belmont Rd GCB fetches S$33.8m or S$2,243 psf

Most Read

1 Singapore real estate will endure as popular asset class
2 Singtel shares surge 7.5% on potential union of Australia telecom rivals
3 Phoenix Heights sold en bloc for S$33.1 million to OKP Holdings associate
4 SIA pushes on with reforms, ties up with Alibaba and works on brand overhaul
5 Stocks to watch: Nam Cheong, HG Metal, iFast, Singtel
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_cbd_240818_5.jpg
Aug 24, 2018
Companies & Markets

Forward earnings estimates pared as Q2 figures underwhelm

BT_20180824_WARBURG_3541520.jpg
Aug 24, 2018
Companies & Markets

ESR-Reit can be sponsor's platform for S-E Asian logistics assets

BT_20180824_BUNGALOW_3541463.jpg
Aug 24, 2018
Real Estate

Belmont Rd GCB fetches S$33.8m or S$2,243 psf

Aug 24, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Global Yellow Pages, Lion Asiapac, Ryobi Kiso, Clearbridge Health, Lian Beng

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening