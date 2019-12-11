You are here

Home > Transport

First commercial electric plane takes flight in Canada

Wed, Dec 11, 2019 - 11:22 AM

nz_eplane_111234.jpg
The world's first fully electric commercial aircraft took its inaugural test flight on Tuesday, taking off from the Canadian city of Vancouver and offering hope that airlines may one day end their polluting emissions.
PHOTO: AFP

[VANCOUVER] The world's first fully electric commercial aircraft took its inaugural test flight on Tuesday, taking off from the Canadian city of Vancouver and offering hope that airlines may one day end their polluting emissions.

"This proves that commercial aviation in all-electric form can work," said Roei Ganzarski, chief executive of Seattle-based engineering firm magniX.

The company designed the plane's motor and worked in partnership with Harbour Air, which ferries half a million passengers a year between Vancouver, Whistler ski resort and nearby islands and coastal communities.

Ganzarski said the technology would mean significant cost savings for airlines - not to mention zero emissions.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"This signifies the start of the electric aviation age," he told reporters.

SEE ALSO

A British company is building a hub for flying taxis in Singapore

Civil aviation is one of the fastest growing sources of carbon emissions as people increasingly take to the skies and new technologies have been slow to get off the ground.

At 285 grammes of CO2 emitted per kilometre travelled by each passenger, airline industry emissions far exceed those from all other modes of transport, according to the European Environment Agency. The emissions contribute to global warming and climate change, which scientists say will unleash ever harsher droughts, superstorms, and sea-level rise.

The e-plane - a 62-year-old, six-passenger DHC-2 de Havilland Beaver seaplane retrofitted with an electric motor - was piloted by Greg McDougall, founder and chief executive of Harbour Air.

"For me that flight was just like flying a Beaver, but it was a Beaver on electric steroids. I actually had to back off on the power," he said.

Mr McDougall took the plane on a short loop along the Fraser River near Vancouver International Airport in front of around 100 onlookers soon after sunrise.

ENVIRONMENTALLY-FRIENDLY FLYING-

The flight lasted less than 15 minutes, according to an AFP journalist on the scene.

"Our goal is to actually electrify the entire fleet. There's no reason not to," said Mr McDougall.

On top of fuel efficiency, the company would save millions in maintenance costs, as electric motors require "drastically" less upkeep, Mr McDougall said.

However, Harbour Air will have to wait at least two years before it can begin electrifying its fleet of more than 40 seaplanes.

The e-plane has to be tested further to confirm it is reliable and safe. In addition, the electric motor must be approved and certified by regulators.

In Ottawa, Transport Minister Marc Garneau told reporters ahead of the maiden flight that he had his "fingers crossed that the electric plane will work well."

If it does, he said, "it could set a trend for more environmentally friendly flying."

Battery power is also a challenge. An aircraft like the one flown on Tuesday could only fly about 160km on lithium battery power, said Mr Ganzarski.

While that's not far, it's sufficient for the majority of short-haul flights run by Harbour Air.

"The range now is not where we'd love it to be, but it's enough to start the revolution," said Mr Ganzarski, who predicts batteries and electric motors will eventually be developed to power longer flights.

While the world waits, he said cheaper short-haul flights powered by electricity could transform the way people connect and where they work.

"If people are willing to drive an hour to work, why not fly 15 minutes to work?" he said.

AFP

Transport

Will O&M sector's long winter end in 2020?

Shipping needs to help salvors save their profession

Vietnam's richest man bets US$2 billion on selling cars to the US

Audi hints it's nearing pact with China's biggest carmaker SAIC

Nissan faces US$22m fine for misreporting Ghosn's pay

Qatar Airways to take 60 per cent stake in new Rwandan international airport

BREAKING

Dec 11, 2019 11:25 AM
Stocks

Asia: Markets struggle for traction as trade concerns fester

[HONG KONG] Asian markets were mixed on Wednesday as investors grow nervous at the lack of news on China-US trade...

Dec 11, 2019 11:00 AM
Banking & Finance

Australian, New Zealand dollars drift off, data continue to diverge

[SYDNEY] The New Zealand dollar pared some recent gains on Wednesday as profit-taking overshadowed upbeat data and...

Dec 11, 2019 10:51 AM
Banking & Finance

Australian regulator keeps banks' buffer at 0%, flags future change

[SYDNEY] Australia's bank watchdog on Wednesday said it had decided to keep the extra capital buffers banks are...

Dec 11, 2019 10:48 AM
Government & Economy

Israel must end deadlock by midnight or hold third vote in a year

[JERUSALEM] After months of political turmoil, Israel and its embattled premier Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday...

Dec 11, 2019 10:19 AM
Companies & Markets

Managers of 3 Mapletree trusts reshuffle boards

THE managers of Mapletree Commercial Trust (MCT), Mapletree North Asia Commercial Trust (MNACT) and Mapletree...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly