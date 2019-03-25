Fix to MCAS anti-stall software in 737 Max ready to go: industry sources

You are here

Mon, Mar 25, 2019 - 11:09 AM

Boeing was due to present the patch to officials and pilots of US airlines American, SouthWest and United in Renton, Washington state, where the craft is assembled, the sources said.
[NEW YORK] A fix to the anti-stall system suspected in October's Lion Air Boeing 737 Max 8 that killed 189 people in Indonesia is ready to roll out, industry sources told AFP on Saturday.

This upgrade has yet to be approved by the Federal Aviation Agency, one of the authorities that grounded the 737 Max after two deadly crashes in five months.

