Flights axed as Typhoon Kammuri intensifies ahead of Philippines hit

[MANILA] Typhoon Kammuri intensified as it came closer to hitting land in the Philippines' main island of Luzon, prompting airlines to cancel some flights and local authorities to suspend classes.

Kammuri, named Tisoy locally, is packing maximum winds of 150 kilometres per hour near the centre and gusts of up to 185 kph, the nation's weather bureau said.

It is the 20th tropical cylone to enter the Philippines this year and follows a track similar to typhoon Rammasun in July 2014, which killed 106 people in the southeast Asian nation and damaged properties worth 38.6 billion pesos (S$1.04 billion).

The typhoon is forecast to make landfall over Catanduanes or Albay provinces between Monday evening and early morning Tuesday, the bureau said.

Signal number three is hoisted over Catanduanes while 11 provinces in south Luzon have been placed under signal number two, the second lowest in a five-step alert. Metro Manila and 21 provinces are under the lowest alert.

Cebu Air Inc and Philippine Airlines Inc suspended some domestic flights and schools are shut in several provinces and parts of Metro Manila on Monday, according to their posts on Twitter.

Contingency plans remain in placed should the Southeast Asian Games, set to run through Dec 11, continue to face disruption from the storm. Windsurfing, originally scheduled for Sunday, has been reset as have other outdoor events, ABS-CBN News reported.

