You are here

Home > Transport

Flights resume at Gatwick Airport after 'control systems issue'

Thu, Jul 11, 2019 - 6:42 AM

nwy_Gatwick Airport_110719_19_2x.jpg
London's Gatwick Airport resumed flights on Wednesday after closing its runway for nearly two hours due to "an air traffic control systems issue," it said.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[LONDON] London's Gatwick Airport resumed flights on Wednesday after closing its runway for nearly two hours due to "an air traffic control systems issue," it said.

Britain's second-biggest air hub restarted landings and take-offs around 7.00pm local time (1800 GMT) but warned passengers to check flight information with their airlines.

"Following an earlier air traffic control systems issue, flights to and from Gatwick have now resumed," it said on Twitter.

"If you are travelling this evening please check the status of your flight with your airline before travelling to the airport, as we return to full operations."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Disruption was expected for several hours as the airport tried to resume its regular schedule and ease the backlog in delayed departures and landings.

Gatwick suspended all flights just after 5.00pm, saying it was working with its air traffic control provider "to rectify this issue as quickly as possible".

Air Navigation Solutions (ANS), a private company, has controlled plane movements at the airport since 2016.

Gatwick, around 48km south of the British capital, made headlines last December after closing its runway repeatedly due to reports of mystery drone sightings nearby, impacting nearly 140,000 passengers.

The airport, the eighth-busiest in Europe, serves numerous low-cost carriers and is EasyJet's biggest hub.

AFP

Transport

European airline chiefs push back against flight shaming, carbon taxes

Ryanair says Boeing eyes Max flights by Oct, cites 2020 growth risk

Boeing falls behind Airbus in deliveries as 737 MAX crisis bites

Mahathir weighs proposals for Malaysia Airlines

France to impose green tax on plane tickets

Toyota to build new SUV, rather than car at Alabama plant

Editor's Choice

nwy_GOOGLE_110719_12_2x.jpg
Jul 11, 2019
Garage

Foreign unicorns here juicing up market for high-tech skills

Jul 11, 2019
Banking & Finance

High net worth wealth reverses 7-year uptrend in 2018

nwy_Monetary Authority of Singapore_110719_10_2x.jpg
Jul 11, 2019
Companies & Markets

It's not debt but how Reits leverage on it that matters

Most Read

1 Oxley asks UE to explain share sale
2 Dyson owner forks out S$73.8m for Singapore's costliest penthouse
3 Temasek's one-year return tumbles amid softer regional markets
4 Deutsche layoffs: impact in Singapore seen as muted
5 Sembcorp Marine lodges report with CAD following Brazil probe

Must Read

nwy_GOOGLE_110719_12_2x.jpg
Jul 11, 2019
Garage

Foreign unicorns here juicing up market for high-tech skills

Jul 11, 2019
Banking & Finance

High net worth wealth reverses 7-year uptrend in 2018

BT_20190711_VIESG107W0N_3832115.jpg
Jul 11, 2019
SME

Scale-up SG to groom promising local firms to be world powerhouses

nwy_ Jerome Powell_110719_17_2x.jpg
Jul 11, 2019
Government & Economy

Door open to US rate cut as Federal Reserve's Powell flags economic uncertainties

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly